FS-Curtis Unveils the NX GEN2 Rotary Air Compressors!

FS-Curtis sets a new benchmark in efficiency, reliability, and cost savings with the release of the NX GEN2.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- FS-Curtis proudly announces the launch of the NX GEN2 Rotary Air Compressor Series (55-185kW), the most efficient NX series yet. Engineered to deliver superior efficiency, maximized cost savings, and enhanced reliability, the NX GEN2 represents a significant advancement in industrial air compressor technology.Unmatched Efficiency with Powerful ComponentsThe NX GEN2 delivers unparalleled performance, featuring an exclusive FS-Curtis airend with precision-cut rotor profiles that optimize efficiency. Its premium efficiency TEFC (IP55, Class F) main motor ensures durability by protecting against dust and high operating temperatures, extending its lifespan. Additionally, generously sized components reduce pressure drops, enhance overall efficiency and lowering energy costs.Quieter Operations with the DBA ShieldThe NX GEN2 transforms the user experience with its innovative DBA Shield technology. Designed for ultra-quiet operation, it includes:- A centrifugal cooling fan and compartmentalized air flow for smooth and quiet performance.- Oil-proof, laminated sound insulation to minimize noise.- Optimized cooling airflow to further reduce operational noise levels.Robust and Reliable DesignBuilt for sustainable reliability and low cost of ownership, the NX GEN2 boasts:- A robust gear/VSD drive system for long-lasting performance.- An enhanced cooler flow design to reduce pressure drops and improve system efficiency.- eCOOLTechnology, protecting critical components from heat and ensuring long-term reliability with optimized airflow and efficient heat removal.Intuitive Control with the iCommand-Touch+ ControllerThe NX GEN2 has a state-of-the-art 7-inch HMI full-color touch screen for easy and intuitive operation. The user-friendly interface ensures seamless monitoring and management of the compressor system.Experience the Future of Air CompressionThe NX GEN2 Rotary Air Compressors redefine what businesses can expect from an air compressor, combining cutting-edge technology with premium design to deliver maximum efficiency, cost savings, and reliability.For more information about the NX GEN2 and how it can revolutionize your operations, visit us.fscurtis.com Or contact Natalie Fontana, Director of Marketing | 314-295-3119 | natalie.fontana@fscurtis.com.About FS-Curtis:For over 170 years, FS-Curtis has been an industry leader in compressed air systems, delivering reliable, efficient solutions to industrial partners worldwide. FS-Curtis is committed to quality and service, making it the brand of choice for professionals everywhere.

