Safe Passage Heals Hosts 24th Annual Holiday Fundraiser, Supporting Survivors of Domestic Violence

Trish Steele of Safe Passage Heals with Sean Regan Congressman Brad Sherman's office & Jamie Yuccas of KCAL/CBS. Photo credit: Vincent Chavez “Runway of Hope” - hosted by Luisa Diaz founder of the Luisa Diaz Foundation. Photo credit: Vincent Chavez 24th Annual Safe Passage Heals Holiday Fundraiser - Photo credit: Vincent Chavez

STUDIO CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Safe Passage Heals successfully hosted its 24th Annual Holiday Fundraiser at the iconic Radford Studio Center (CBS) in Studio City on December 7th, 2024. The magical evening brought together philanthropists, community leaders, and compassionate supporters to celebrate resilience while raising essential funds for survivors of domestic violence, sexual abuse, and trafficking.The festive event welcomed nearly 200 guests for an evening of fashion, live entertainment, heartfelt testimonials from survivors, and a lively live auction, making it a memorable celebration of resilience and community support. CBS provided exclusive media coverage, capturing the event's most inspiring moments and its profound community impact. Thanks to the generosity of sponsors and attendees, the event raised significant funds to support Safe Passage Heals' ongoing mission of empowerment and transformation.Event Highlights:The evening opened with an elegant cocktail reception, where guests mingled on the red carpet, savored gourmet appetizers and signature cocktails, and admired a stunning display of exotic cars from Galpin Motors. The night’s program, hosted by Joel Settles, opened with a dazzling fashion show featuring designs from Michelle Steele of Stardom Brand and Kelly Anne Alexander of K Alexander Fashion Re-Imagined. Both designers generously donated signature pieces for a live auction conducted by Trish Steele , founder of Safe Passage Heals.KCAL/CBS News Anchor Jamie Yuccas served as the engaging emcee for the evening, introducing a heartfelt video showcasing Safe Passage Heals' life-changing work. Sean Regan, representing Congressman Brad Sherman’s office, presented certificates of recognition honoring philanthropist Luisa Diaz for her 10 years of dedicated service raising funds and supporting the organization's mission. Counselors Kathleen O’Donnell Dew and Christine Villalpando-Escobar were also recognized for their unwavering commitment to supporting the survivors served by the organization.The emotional highlight of the evening was the “Runway of Hope” segment, hosted by Luisa Diaz, founder of the Luisa Diaz Foundation. The segment opened with a deeply moving testimonial video featuring powerful stories from Safe Passage Heals program graduates. As the graduates proudly walked the runway, the audience erupted into a standing ovation, creating a profoundly inspiring and unforgettable moment. Each graduate was honored with heartfelt congratulations and thoughtful gifts from sponsors, including luxury items and personalized keepsakes, symbolizing a celebration of their resilience and transformational journey.The evening continued with a live auction featuring exceptional items such as VIP trips to Mexico and a premium photography package from Louella Allen Photography. A spirited dance floor celebration followed, hosted by DJ Pepboy Entertainment (Jose Tejada).A Special Thanks to Our Sponsors:Safe Passage Heals extends its deepest gratitude to all sponsors whose generous contributions made the event’s success possible:• 24K Tequila• Amy & Paul Chinian – My Hair Helpers• Bobby Gilchrist – Philanthropist• DJ Pepboy Entertainment• Dr. Stefani Feldman• FoRe! Living Royal™ Women Crowned in Glory• Foskaris Wellness• Galpin Motors – Sarah Hovet• Grace Stone Foundation• HIVE₂O• Inspired Magazine• Jeannette Bradley• K Alexander Fashion Re-Imagined• KCAL and CBS• Kim Pagano Radio• Louella Allen Photography• Luisa Diaz Foundation• Maddalena Bearzi• Rachel Dares PR• Safe Passage Heals (San Diego)• Shielded Media• Sidney G Promotion• Spotlight Inmotion, LLC• Stardom Brand• T.H.E. Forgiveness Coach• The Foxwynd Foundation• Thrive Fitness• Three Spirit• Visage Laser & SkincareAbout Safe Passage Heals:Founded in 2000, Safe Passage Heals is a nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming the lives of women and children who have survived domestic violence. Through counseling, empowerment programs, and holistic support services, the organization helps survivors rebuild their lives with dignity and hope.For more information or to donate, please visit: www.safepassageheals.org

