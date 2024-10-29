Oklahoma Hospital Association Provides Free Resource for Seniors with New Website

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Oklahoma Hospital Association recognizes that seniors need a trustworthy resource that helps them choose the right Medicare plan so they aren’t disadvantaged during plan year 2025. The new website, MedicareDisadvantaged.org, will help guide seniors through the complexities of Medicare enrollment, and provide valuable information on how to compare Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans.“We know that navigating the open enrollment process when it’s time to sign up for or renew Medicare can be confusing and stressful,” said Rich Rasmussen, president and CEO of the Oklahoma Hospital Association. “Our new website is a great resource to help seniors make the right Medicare decision, including how to make sure the Medicare plan selected meets their medical needs, and covers the doctors and hospitals they wish to visit. For seniors living in rural communities, Medicare Advantage could put you at a health access disadvantage because the services promised may not be available in your community.”Private insurance companies advertise the benefits of Medicare Advantage plans, but there can be downsides for seniors with chronic conditions or who seek care in rural locations. The Oklahoma Hospital Association encourages seniors to consult the website before enrolling in a Medicare Advantage plan.In addition, if seniors are considering a Medicare Advantage plan, the OHA recommends seniors first check with their preferred hospitals or doctors to find out if they offer a hospital-based Medicare Advantage plan.Seniors can find more information at medicaredisadvantaged.org, medicare.gov, and by calling the Oklahoma Senior Health Insurance Counseling Program (SHIP) at (800) 763-2828.

