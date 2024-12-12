Smart Energy Chain: The First Green Blockchain for the Energy Sector

Smart Energy Pay

• Over 100,000 transactions per second with minimal energy consumption • Blockchain-based solutions for renewable energy and CO₂ certificates

BERLIN, GERMANY, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hong Kong - With the vision of making the global energy market more sustainable and efficient, the newly founded cryptocurrency and energy company Smart Energy Provider Ltd. (SEP) has recently launched the first fully green blockchain, the Smart Energy Chain (SEC). As a pioneer in combining renewable energy and innovative technology, SEP merges sustainability with cutting-edge technology – for example, through the development of the patented 3D Wind Device, which sets new standards in energy generation.The SEC is a highly scalable, EVM-compatible blockchain that provides developers and companies with a platform to create decentralized applications (DApps) for energy trading and IoT integration.Green Blockchain Combines Innovation and SustainabilityThe SEC enables transparent and energy-efficient solutions for the energy sector. Its Proof-of-Stake technology reduces energy consumption, while Ethereum compatibility allows for seamless use of existing tools and applications. Dirk Delitz, CEO of Smart Energy Provider Ltd., states: "With the SEC, we are creating the foundation for a sustainable, transparent, and efficient energy future."Core Technologies and Benefits:• Native cryptocurrency Smart Energy Pay (SEP): For transactions, staking, and asset tokenization.• Fast and efficient: Over 100,000 transactions per second with low fees.• Tokenization: Support for standards like ERC-20 for energy certificates and NFTs.New Horizons for the Energy SectorThe SEC revolutionizes the trading of renewable energy sources and CO₂ certificates. In 2025, Smart Energy Provider plans to introduce an NFT marketplace and a trading platform for CO₂ certificates, complemented by AI-driven energy forecasts. "Our blockchain technology will enable companies to achieve their sustainability goals faster and more securely," says Jean Pierre Hartl, co-founder of Smart Energy Provider.IPO and Innovative TechnologiesOn October 14, 2024, the Smart Energy Pay (SEP) Coin was successfully listed on the cryptocurrency exchange XT.com. The IPO marks an important milestone for SEP and offers investors worldwide the opportunity to participate in the development of a sustainable energy future.In addition to the SEC, Smart Energy Provider Ltd. is developing the 3D Wind Device, an innovative wind turbine technology that has the potential to generate up to 150 million kilowatt-hours of clean energy annually – enough to power 200,000 households. The product partner is Grohe Technology GmbH, a medium-sized company from the Black Forest with over 100 employees and a 50-year history. Originally known as a leading provider of brass turned parts, Grohe Technology GmbH has evolved into an innovative technology supplier, today offering customized solutions for various industries.About Smart Energy Provider Ltd.Smart Energy Provider Ltd., founded in 2024 and based in Hong Kong, is an innovative cryptocurrency and energy startup that combines renewable energy with blockchain technology. The company has developed the first fully green blockchain with the Smart Energy Chain (SEC) and operates the Smart Energy Pay (SEP) Coin, the first cryptocurrency aimed at generating green electricity. With technological concepts like the revolutionary 3D Wind Device, the company aims to make the global energy market more sustainable and efficient.

