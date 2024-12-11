AGPROfessionals’ Regional Manager Valene Cauhorn, P.E., Appointed to Idaho Cattle Association Board of Directors

The Idaho Cattle Association announced the appointment of Valene Cauhorn to its Board of Directors representing District 3. Cauhorn is based in Jerome, Idaho.

TWIN FALLS, ID, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Idaho Cattle Association announced the appointment of Valene Cauhorn AGPROfessionals ’ Regional Manager, to its Board of Directors representing District 3. Cauhorn is based in Jerome, Idaho.According to its website, “The Idaho Cattle Association (ICA) is the official voice for all segments of the beef industry in Idaho, from seed stock breeders to commercial operators to cattle feeders. ICA is the grassroots policy development organization for Idaho's second-leading agricultural industry--cattle. Through ICA, cattlemen and women work to create a positive business environment while providing consumers with a safe and wholesome product.”“Growing up, I was inspired by watching my parents actively contribute to the cattle industry, and I’m honored to now have the opportunity to serve on the Idaho Cattle Association Board of Directors. I’m excited to contribute to an industry that my husband and I are deeply rooted in and hope to pass down to our future children. With my background in civil engineering and ranching, I aim to bring a unique perspective to the table while working alongside other dedicated cattle producers to support Idaho’s ranching community and ensure a strong future for the cattle industry” said Cauhorn.AGPROfessionals is an outcome-focused development and advocacy company that provides a broad spectrum of services to farmers, ranchers, investors, and other stakeholders in the agricultural industry across the United States. AGPROfessionals is headquartered in Greeley, Colorado and has team members strategically located in Arkansas, Idaho, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas.An Idaho native, Valene Cauhorn has been with AGPROfessionals since 2014. She is a licensed Professional Engineer in Idaho, Washington, Wyoming, Utah, Iowa, Colorado, Ohio, Kentucky, New York, and Pennsylvania. Her areas of expertise include agricultural engineering, the design of feedlots and dairies, and compliance with confined animal feeding operations (CAFOs). Cauhorn also does civil design work for commercial development projects and is a project manager for large agricultural and commercial jobs.Karen Gerfen Glueckkareng@agpros.com

