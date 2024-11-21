AGPROfessionals Founder, Tom Haren Selected for USDA’s Task Force on Agricultural Air Quality Research
EINPresswire.com/ -- On November 18th, the USDA announced the appointment of Tom Haren, CEO and Founder of AGPROfessionals, as one of the 27 new members of the Task Force on Agricultural Air Quality Research. Haren is based in Greeley, Colorado, and is one of two members from the state.
According to the USDA announcement, some of the topics the task force may focus on include:
• Discussing state and local air quality regulations related to agriculture and the potential impact on agricultural operations in those areas.
• Providing guidance and recommendations to the secretary regarding the impact on agriculture from U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rules and research.
• Discussing agricultural greenhouse gas and carbon sequestration topics and sustainable solutions.
The task force is chaired by USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service Chief and was created by the 1996 Farm Bill to address agricultural air quality issues. The new task force members will “examine the intersection of agricultural production and air quality and advise the secretary on supporting agricultural solutions to help improve air quality.”
Members of the 2024-2026 task force are:
Kevin Abernathy – Tennessee
Robert Burns – Tennessee
Brian Cochrane – Washington
Manuel Cunha – California
Iris Feng – North Dakota
Daniel Fields – Michigan
Kelley Green – Texas
Thomas Haren – Colorado
Maia Hutt – North Carolina
Jimmy Kinder – Oklahoma
April Leytem – Idaho
Hong Li – Delaware
Sheryl Magzamen – Colorado
Chris McGlothlin – California
Frank Mitloehner – California
Lara Moody – Maryland
Paul Ollerton – Arizona
Sally Shaver – North Carolina
Bryan Shaw – Texas
Samir Sheikh – California
Philip Silva – Kentucky
Rick Stowell – Nebraska
Marguerite Tan – Arizona
Rod Venterea – Minnesota
Lingjuan Wang-Li – North Carolina
D’Ann Williams – Maryland
Joseph Wolfgang – Pennsylvania
"I am honored to be selected to serve on USDA’s Agricultural Air Quality Task Force. I look forward to contributing to the important work of bridging the gap between regulations and environmental protection while ensuring a safe and abundant food supply for all,” said Tom Haren, AGPROfessionals founder and CEO.
AGPROfessionals is an outcome-focused development and advocacy company that provides a broad spectrum of services to farmers, ranchers, investors, and other stakeholders in the agricultural industry across the United States. AGPROfessionals is headquartered in Greeley, Colorado and has team members strategically located in Arkansas, Idaho, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas.
Karen Gerfen Glueck - VP Communications & Strategic Planning
AGPROfessionals Developers of Agriculture
