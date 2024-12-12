82% of Tech Ladies Have Thought About Leaving Job Over Work-Life Balance Challenges

82% consider leaving job due to poor work life balance Tech Ladies like flexible and remote work options

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tech Ladies , the world’s largest community dedicated to empowering women in technology, today released its highly anticipated 2024 Work-Life Balance Report . This comprehensive survey provides an in-depth look at the work-life balance (WLB), mental health and overall well-being of women in the tech industry, shining a spotlight on the unique challenges they face. By tackling issues such as workplace stress, boundaries in the workplace and the paradox of flexible work arrangements, this report aims to empower women and guide organizations toward creating more equitable and supportive environments.More than 80% consider leaving job due to poor work life balanceNotably, when asked about work-life balance 82% of Tech Ladies have considered leaving a job because of poor WLB, underscoring the urgency for employers to address systemic challenges. Moreover, 83% of respondents experienced negative physical health effects due to insufficient WLB, while 55% reported mental health impacts."The findings are a wake-up call for the tech industry," said Kelly Jamison, Career Coach and Community Manager at Tech Ladies. "When more than 80% have considered leaving their jobs due to poor work-life balance, and the majority report negative impacts on their physical and mental health, it’s clear that systemic change is needed. Employers must prioritize creating supportive, equitable environments where work-life balance is not just an option, but a fundamental part of workplace culture."80% of respondents reported frequent stress or feeling overwhelmedDue to workplace demands, 80% of Tech Ladies reported feeling stressed or overwhelmed, underscoring the critical need for effective boundary-setting practices. The data revealed a significant correlation between weakened boundaries and heightened levels of stress and dissatisfaction, emphasizing the importance of clear separation between work and personal life."This level of stress is a clear indication that workplace cultures need to evolve," said Kelly Jamison, Career Coach and Community Manager at Tech Ladies. "Our findings show that strong boundary-setting is not just beneficial—it’s essential for reducing stress and improving overall job satisfaction. Employers must actively support their teams in establishing and maintaining these boundaries to create healthier, more sustainable work environments."Tech Ladies like (and use) flexible and remote work options, but they’re not a silver bulletNotably, 66% of Tech Ladies reported using flexible work options "always" or "often," and remote work and flexible schedules were identified as the most valued company benefits after health insurance. Additionally, 80% of employers offer remote or flexible work arrangements, demonstrating progress in addressing work-life balance. However, these policies alone are insufficient to fully alleviate the challenges faced by women in tech."The data shows that while flexible work options are highly valued and widely utilized, they are not a cure-all for the systemic issues driving stress and dissatisfaction," added Kelly Jamison, Career Coach and Community Manager at Tech Ladies. "To truly support women in tech, employers must look beyond flexible policies and tackle the root causes of work-life imbalance, including unrealistic workloads, lack of boundaries, and insufficient leadership accountability."Solutions for Achieving Better Work-Life Balance in TechThe Work Life Balance report highlights effective boundary-setting as a key solution for reducing stress and improving work-life balance. Respondents emphasized the need for permission to fully utilize flexible and remote work policies without guilt, such as stepping away for lunch, attending appointments, or managing family responsibilities. Eliminating the constant “on-call” feeling, fostering accountability for wellness, and improving resourcing through tools like AI can enable employees to prioritize well-being without sacrificing progress."Supporting better boundaries is essential for empowering women to thrive both personally and professionally," concludes Kelly Jamison, Career Coach and Community Manager at Tech Ladies. "The findings from this report underscore the urgent need for systemic change in the tech industry. By addressing inequities in salary, benefits, and workplace culture, we can create an environment where women not only thrive but also redefine what success looks like for future generations."About the ReportThe report is based on data gathered from Tech Ladies’ diverse community of over 140,000 members globally. It reveals an undeniable reality: women in tech face unique, systemic challenges in achieving work-life balance (WLB), often resulting in elevated stress levels, diminished well-being, and career attrition risks.About Tech LadiesTech Ladies is a global community dedicated to helping women build lifelong careers in technology. With over 140,000 members, Tech Ladies provides resources, networking opportunities, and boutique hiring solutions to connect women with life-changing opportunities and community. They also provide full-service hiring and employer branding solutions to organizations looking to recruit and influence top talent. 