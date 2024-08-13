Chief of Staff Network Hosts First Multi-Day Event: "Chief of Staff Connect 2024” Exclusively for Senior Chiefs of Staff

Attendees will delve into the future of the Chief of Staff role with industry leaders from Lattice, LinkedIn, Gitlab, Northwestern Mutual, and many more

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chief of Staff Network , the premier professional community for current and former Chiefs of Staff, is pleased to announce its upcoming event, Chief of Staff Connect , taking place on October 17-18, 2024 in Times Square, New York. This landmark event marks the first multi-day gathering exclusively for senior Chiefs of Staff, bringing together over 120+ leaders from various industries and geographies.The theme for this year's event is "Company Blueprints & Chief of Staff Toolkits," aiming to provide attendees with practical, actionable insights on strategy and tactics. Unlike traditional conferences, Chief of Staff Connect will focus on highly interactive sessions, including case studies, live problem-solving workshops, and in-depth discussions. Participants will have the opportunity to select sessions most relevant to their roles, ensuring a tailored and impactful experience."Chiefs of Staff are the silent forces on executive teams driving strategy, operations, and execution at the fastest-growing and largest companies.”said Rahul Desai, General Manager at Chief of Staff Network. "For so many Chiefs of Staff, conceptual guidance doesn't enable faster resolution of problems. We're thrilled to host an event entirely focused on connecting Chiefs of Staff across industries and locations to enable peer support and tactical takeaways."The event will feature esteemed speakers, including:--Emily Smith, former CoS to the CEO, Lattice, discussing "Strategic Planning."--Packy McCormick, Founder of Not Boring & Advisor at Andreessen Horowitz, leading a session on "The Art of Strategic Storytelling."--Nancy Xu, former CoS to Erik Torenberg, Turpentine Media & former COO at Mochary Method, offering insights on "How To Have Hard HR Conversations."--Dan Katz, VP & Head of CorpDev, Homeward Health & former CoS to Arianna Huffington, speaking on "Figuring Out What’s Next."With over 25 speakers, 20 sessions, and 120+ attendees, "Chief of Staff Connect" promises to be an unparalleled opportunity for professional development, networking, and community building. Attendees will leave with not only inspiration from strategic sessions but also practical playbooks and a network of peers to continue the conversation long after the event concludes.For more information and to register for the event, please visit the Chief of Staff Connect website