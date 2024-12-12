Heritage Tourism Festival ‘Home + History Las Vegas’ to Celebrate Milestone 10th Anniversary with Events May 1-4, 2025

Home featured in the Of Scotsmen + Mayors tour during Home + History Las Vegas Cold war-era underground mansion featured in the Underground Celebrity Icons of Las Vegas Bus Tour during Home + History Las Vegas

Tickets on Sale Now: Vegas Then. Vegas Now. – Explore Southern Nevada’s heritage through diverse programs, storytelling, and tours led by local historians.

Home + History Las Vegas is central to Nevada Preservation Foundation's mission of preserving, educating and advocating for the protection and appreciation of Nevada’s historic sites.” — Dr. Paige Figanbaum, Executive Director of NPF

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Home + History Las Vegas , the valley’s largest annual heritage festival presented by the Nevada Preservation Foundation (NPF), returns May 1-4, 2025.Honoring Southern Nevada history and architecture through a diverse array of programs, the four-day festival features over 40 immersive experiences and special events led by local historians including guided tours, educational seminars, community events, scenic drives, cocktail parties, and speaker presentations that transport participants to the Vegas of yesteryear while offering unique insights into its architectural transformation – from a small railroad town to a growing, modern city.“We are proud to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Home + History Las Vegas, a milestone that reflects our community’s growing appreciation for preserving and honoring Las Vegas’ history,” said Dr. Paige Figanbaum, ExecutiveDirector of NPF. “This event is central to our mission of preserving, educating and advocating for the protection and appreciation of Nevada’s historic sites. Through engaging tours, events, and storytelling, Home + History Las Vegas not only commemorates our past but also inspires future generations to preserve our state’s rich heritage.”Some of the festival’s most revered historic neighborhoods include the Scotch 80s, born from a deal between Las Vegas’s first mayor and a Scottish investor, featuring stunning architectural styles from sprawling modern ranch homes to Colonial-Revival mansions. The Historic John S. Park neighborhood takes center stage in the Stroll through the Decades Walking Tour which highlights the rich community history of Las Vegas and showcases popular residential architectural styles from the 1920s through the 1970s.The Underground Celebrity Icons of Las Vegas Bus Tour includes a star-studded mid-century modern neighborhood designed by Palmer and Krisel and concludes with a guided tour of an underground mansion featured in movies, TV shows, and music videos. In addition, special guest Alan Hess, renowned architect, architectural historian, and author specializing in the mid-century modern movement, will be returning for the first time since participating in the inaugural Home + History Las Vegas festival to highlight Las Vegas’ architectural transformation.Tickets are on sale now and start at $35, with additional events to be announced soon. To purchase tickets and to learn more, visit nevadapreservation.org About Nevada Preservation FoundationNevada Preservation Foundation (NPF), a statewide non-profit organization founded in 2014, is dedicated to the preservation and revitalization of historic Nevada buildings and neighborhoods fostering awareness and appreciation through educational initiatives that center on the lifestyles and pop-culture of past and present residents who collectively are the essence of Las Vegas.At the forefront of advocating for Nevada's historic sites, NPF is a volunteer driven non-profit of local historians who diligently research, write, and share captivating stories that illuminate Nevada’s rich heritage.Safeguarding and preserving Nevada’s architectural landscape not only fosters a distinct sense of place but also plays a crucial role in creating an engaged community for both residents and visitors. Visit Nevada Preservation Foundation to learn more about the organization and how to get involved.

