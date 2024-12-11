Contact: Heather Tehan, (315) 793-2447

Release Date: December 11, 2024 State Department of Transportation Announces Completion of $8 Million Road Rehabilitation Project in Oneida County Project Resurfaced Genesee Street and Campion Road in Village of New Hartford; Replaced Watermain, Sidewalks, and Signals. New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced the completion of an $8 million project that rehabilitated portions of Genesee Street (State Route 921E) and Campion Road in the Village of New Hartford, Oneida County. The project resurfaced the roadways, replaced extensive segments of sidewalks, added new curb ramps and modernized traffic signals to improve mobility and enhance safety along two of the village’s most heavily traveled roads. The project, which began in May 2023, also replaced a key watermain improving water service for area residents. “Modernizing our infrastructure to truly serve our local communities - a focus of Governor Kathy Hochul - requires that DOT be innovative and collaborative and work with our partners to maximize the benefit of every dollar we invest,” said Commissioner Dominguez. “By working with the Mohawk Valley Water Authority, we were able to complete two projects at once, improving mobility along two vital streets in the Village of New Hartford and, at the same time, upgrading the quality and reliability of the local water system.” The project, which began in the spring of 2023, rehabilitated the stretch of Genesee Street from State Route 12 to Richardson Avenue in Utica and Campion Road from Oxford Road to Mill Street (State Route 921T). Genesee Street was restriped with a new traffic pattern from Paris Road through the intersection with Oxford Road, where a dedicated left turn lane was added from Genesee Street to Campion Road. New signals were also installed to improve traffic operations and enhance safety. Working with the Mohawk Valley Water Authority, NYSDOT also replaced a 100-year-old watermain with a new 4,700-foot watermain under the sidewalk along Genesee Street and Oxford Road to Mill Street. This cost and time-saving measure, also known as a betterment, allowed NYSDOT to utilize materials provided by the Mohawk Valley Water Authority and incorporate the work into the pavement rehabilitation project. New sidewalks, curb ramps and driveway aprons were also installed. This project was supported by funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act – also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law – as well as state and local dollars. Senator Joseph Griffo said, “I recognize the importance of modernizing, rehabilitating and investing in our infrastructure, which is why I am pleased that this project has been completed. This endeavor has resulted in enhanced safety, better mobility and connectivity for pedestrians and motorists and improved utility service. It also will help to drive economic opportunities in the community and region." Assemblyman Brian Miller said, “The completion of this vital road rehabilitation project on Genesee Street and Campion Road in New Hartford is a significant step toward improving the safety, accessibility, and quality of life for our community. Furthermore, replacing the water main ensures a more reliable water service for local families and businesses. Investments like these enhance infrastructure, support local businesses, and ensure safer travel for residents and visitors alike. I commend the New York State Department of Transportation for their commitment to modernizing our roads, that not only improves safety, but also strengthens our community’s infrastructure for years to come. Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente, Jr. said, “This $8 million rehabilitation project is a transformative investment in the Village of New Hartford, and I commend the New York State Department of Transportation for their work in making it a reality. By resurfacing Genesee Street and Campion Road, replacing sidewalks, adding curb ramps, modernizing traffic signals, and upgrading a critical watermain, this project has greatly improved safety, mobility and essential services for residents and travelers alike. These enhancements will have a lasting positive impact on one of the busiest areas of Oneida County.” Village of New Hartford Mayor Don Ryan said, "The Village of New Hartford residents are grateful to Governor Hochul and the State DOT for their commitment to improving the quality of our water and main streets. The improvements to the lane designs, traffic signals, handicap accessible crosswalks and sidewalks creates a more pleasing environment for all our residents and businesses. Thank you for your investment and support to our community." About the Department of Transportation It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State.

Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers!

For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X, regional X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. ###