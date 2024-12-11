Delaware Valley University Partners with Green Flower to Offer Three Cannabis Non-Credit Certificate Programs

Green Flower provides comprehensive educational content. These certificates are a great way for individuals to enter or advance their careers in this rapidly growing industry.” — Dr. Carla Garzon, K. H. Littlefield Endowed Professor of Plant Science

DOYLESTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Expanding on its current undergraduate offerings in agriculture and cannabis, Delaware Valley University is launching three non-credit certificate programs to prepare individuals for a variety of careers in the rapidly growing cannabis industry.These new programs ( https://cannabistraining.delval.edu/ ) are offered through DelVal’s Office of Continuing and Professional Studies (CPS) in partnership with national cannabis education leader Green Flower. Registration is open now for the first cohort starting in February 2025. Each certificate program is nine weeks long and offered completely online while allowing participants to work at their own pace, providing flexibility. DelVal and Green Flower also offer payment plan options for each certificate program.The three distinct certificate courses are: Cannabis Cultivation Specialist Certificate 9 weeks | 100% Online | $799This program offers students comprehensive understanding of the cannabis industry and cultivation best practices. Upon completion, students will have the credibility and knowledge necessary to establish a successful career in cannabis cultivation, work in indoor or outdoor grow operations, or even launch their own cultivation business. Cannabis Retail Specialist Certificate 9 weeks | 100% Online | $799This program is designed to equip students with the fundamental knowledge of the cannabis supply chain, as well as the essential skills to succeed in the dynamic cannabis retail environment. By completing this program, students will acquire the credibility and knowledge required to build a rewarding career in cannabis retail, work in a dispensary, or even start their own dispensary. Cannabis Extraction & Product Development Specialist Certificate 9 weeks | 100% Online | $799This program empowers students with the knowledge and skills necessary to become a highly-regarded and sought-after cannabis professional, providing a comprehensive understanding of the cannabis supply chain and foundational skills required to excel in the industry.Industry experts will provide detailed and comprehensive training and share real-world experiences, giving graduates a competitive edge in the job market. Career opportunities include work in indoor and outdoor grow operations, dispensaries, entrepreneurship, supply chain and more.“Green Flower provides comprehensive educational content,” said Dr. Carla Garzon, K. H. Littlefield Endowed Professor of Plant Science. “I’m excited to see DelVal expand on its current cannabis offerings with these flexible and affordable non-credit certificate programs. These certificates are a great way for individuals to enter or advance their careers in this rapidly growing industry."These non-credit certificate programs complement DelVal’s current for-credit offerings that include a bachelor’s degree in Horticulture with a specialization in cannabis, and the stand-alone 17-credit one-year certificate in cannabis.With 24/7 access to course material, participants can learn on their own terms and fit the coursework into their existing schedules. The user-friendly interface powered by Green Flower is intuitive and easy to navigate, making it simple for anyone to access the programs from anywhere in the world.Students who complete the program will earn a certificate of completion from DelVal, a digital credential that can be published on LinkedIn or other online platforms, advanced rankings for relevant job openings, and access to an exclusive employer network through Green Flower.“Green Flower is honored to partner with Delaware Valley University to offer our three cannabis industry training programs designed to equip individuals with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in this rapidly expanding field. As the medical cannabis industry continues to grow, the university’s leadership recognized the importance of providing accessible, high-quality training to prepare individuals for careers in cannabis retail, manufacturing, and agriculture,” said Daniel Kalef, Green Flower Chief Growth Officer. “These programs are uniquely tailored to meet the demands of a highly regulated industry, addressing critical areas such as material handling, quality control, patient care, security, transportation, horticulture, and more. ”To learn more about the programs visit, https://cannabistraining.delval.edu/ . For a limited time, save $150 using the discount code DELVALFIRST.About Delaware Valley UniversityDelaware Valley University (DelVal) is a private, comprehensive, nonprofit university educating students with a curriculum that emphasizes and requires experiential learning. Located in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, about 30 miles north of Philadelphia, the University offers 29 undergraduate majors in business, arts and sciences, and agricultural and environmental sciences; 12 master's degrees; and a doctorate in education. Founded in 1896, DelVal has been cited by the National Society for Experiential Education as having the country's top experiential learning program, by Princeton Review as one of the best colleges in the Northeast, and by College Factual as having one of the top 20 animal science programs in the country.DelVal is dedicated to fostering lifelong learning and empowering individuals to advance their careers through the Office of Continuing and Professional Studies (CPS). CPS offers a diverse range of programs tailored to support learners at various points in their professional and personal development. These include associate degree programs, part-time undergraduate degrees, and robust online professional development and advanced career training programs. Additionally, CPS provides engaging community programs, specialized week-long summer camps for children and teens ages 5 to 18, and the Center for Learning in Retirement, all designed to inspire growth and enrichment across all life stages.About Green FlowerFounded in 2014, Green Flower is the industry leader in cannabis education, empowering thousands of consumers, regulators, and professionals with the knowledge they need to succeed in the emerging cannabis industry today. Green Flower's content and technology platform powers the cannabis programs of top universities and colleges across the country, provides customized learning and compliance solutions

