NDDOT releases 2024 Name-A-Plow Contest winning plow names

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) has selected the winners for the fourth annual Name-A-Plow contest, in which North Dakota citizens submitted snowplow name ideas.

North Dakota citizens submitted more than 500 snowplow name ideas that were considered in the contest. Names were narrowed down by the district for which the names were submitted, and winners were chosen by NDDOT employee vote.

The winners will have the opportunity to meet with the operator of the plow they named, as well as have their snowplow name permanently displayed on the plow.

The names selected as winners are:

• Bismarck District: Snow Force One

• Devils Lake District: Optimus Brine

• Dickinson District: Mr. Snowjangles

• Fargo District: Clearapathra

• Grand Forks District: Plower Ranger

• Minot District: Iron Bladen

• Valley City District: Sled Zeppelin

• Williston District: Catch My Drift

NDDOT wants to sincerely thank everyone who submitted names for your participation and excitement about the Name-A-Plow contest! When you see them out on the road, remember to give them space so they can do their jobs safely.

Find more information on winter weather driving, the ND Roads travel map, and the Name-A-Plow Contest at dot.nd.gov.

