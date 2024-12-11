AV8 Realty Expands to Spruce Creek Fly-In (7FL6), Welcoming Managing Broker Dave Scheidl

Dave Scheidl, managing broker of AV8 Realty at Spruce Creek Av8 Realty logo AV8 Realty Team Dave, Annelien, Melanie, Bobby & Danielle

AV8 Realty: The Pioneering Online Platform Transforming Aviation Real Estate

PORT ORANGE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Florida, 12/11/24– AV8 Realty, the premier aviation real estate brokerage, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest office located in the heart of the world-recognized Spruce Creek Fly-In Community (7FL6). This expansion marks a significant milestone in the company’s mission to serve the unique needs of aviation enthusiasts and property owners.Leading the new office is Managing Broker Dave Scheidl, an aviation real estate specialist with over 30 years of experience, including a decade as a Spruce Creek resident. Dave brings a wealth of expertise in airpark and airport real estate, helping clients nationwide buy, sell, and invest in aviation properties.“A lifelong aviation enthusiast and pilot, Dave embodies the spirit of AV8 Realty,” said Melanie Riddick, Broker/Owner of AV8 Realty. “His deep ties to the Spruce Creek community, combined with his exceptional track record, make him the ideal leader for this new office.”Dave’s unique approach to real estate blends professional expertise with a personal passion for aviation. As a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) and a proud resident of the Spruce Creek Fly-In, Dave understands the distinct lifestyle of the aviation community.AV8 Realty continues to revolutionize the aviation real estate market through its proprietary platform, AV8Realty.com, which allows users to search listings by aviation-specific features such as runway length, type, and hangar specifications. The brokerage is committed to delivering innovative solutions for aviation enthusiasts, pilots, and property owners.About AV8 RealtyAV8 Realty is a Florida-based, aviation-focused real estate brokerage dedicated to connecting pilots and aircraft owners with their dream properties. As a woman-owned enterprise, AV8 Realty sets the standard in aviation real estate with its innovative platform and unparalleled customer service.With its latest expansion into Spruce Creek Fly-In, AV8 Realty invites clients to discover the unique opportunities this world-class airpark community offers.For more information, visit www.av8realty.com or contact Dave Scheidl at dave@av8realty.com or 612-978-9136.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.