Pioneering the Skies and Real Estate: AV8 Realty Launches Innovative Aviation Real Estate Platform
AV8 Realty proudly announces the launch of its platform, AV8Realty.com, a Aviation Real Estate Exchange designed specifically for pilots and aircraft owners.
The platform boasts a first-in-the-industry AI capacity that allows users to search for properties based on aircraft type, ensuring hangar doors accommodate their specific aircraft.”PALM CITY, FL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an industry first, AV8 Realty proudly announces the launch of its mobile-optimized platform, AV8Realty.com, a pioneering Aviation Real Estate Exchange designed specifically for pilots and aircraft owners. Under the visionary leadership of Melanie Riddick, a seasoned real estate broker with over 12+ years of experience in real estate, AV8 Realty merges the worlds of aviation and real estate, offering unparalleled service and innovation.
AV8 Realty is not just a brokerage; it's a revolution in aviation real estate. The platform boasts a first-in-the-industry AI capacity that allows users to search for properties based on aircraft type, ensuring hangar doors accommodate their specific aircraft. This feature, along with the ability to list and search properties by runway length, type, fuel availability, and more, sets AV8 Realty apart, making it the go-to destination for aviation real estate.
As a 100% woman-owned enterprise, Melanie brings her extensive background, including her tenure at renowned firms like Keller Williams and Saffer & Company Real Estate, to helm AV8 Realty. Her recent acquisition of a broker's license and the subsequent launch of Riddick Realty, LLC, doing business as AV8 Realty, in January 2024, underscore her commitment to innovation and excellence in the real estate sector.
Melanie's journey to entrepreneurship is bolstered by a rich personal life, shared with her loving husband, Bill Riddick, and their three sons. Together, the Riddicks form an indomitable team, with Bill's expertise in private wealth management for business owners and his role as a professional auctioneer adding depth to their professional endeavors. Their residence in the fly-in community of Naked Lady Ranch (64FA) and their stewardship of a rare 1967 Beechcraft A23-24 Super Musketeer III reflect their deep ties to the aviation community.
The platform's soft launch precedes its official unveiling at the 50th Anniversary of Sun N Fun on April 9th, 2024, where AV8 Realty will showcase at booth SNF-006 (next to Prop 75). This milestone is made even more significant by Melanie's tenacity in securing the very last booth, a testament to her dedication and passion for bringing AV8 Realty to the forefront of aviation and real estate.
Melanie Riddick's academic background in Psychology and Business Law from the University of Miami complements her real estate acumen, providing a solid foundation for understanding client needs and driving the success of AV8 Realty.
AV8 Realty invites pilots, aircraft owners, brokers, agents, and property owners to explore its innovative platform. With the ability to create free listings and access customized search tools, AV8 Realty is setting a new standard in aviation real estate.
About AV8 Realty: AV8 Realty is a Florida-based real estate brokerage and the first Aviation Real Estate Exchange dedicated to serving the specific needs of pilots and aircraft owners. Founded by Melanie Riddick, a visionary broker with over 15 years of experience, AV8 Realty is committed to innovation, excellence, and personalized service in the aviation real estate market.
