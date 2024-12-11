Submit Release
SorbiForce Empowers New Civilization Launching Battery Preorders - Partners with Supply Lock AI to Enhance Flexibility

SorbiForce units can be stacked to increase storage capacity

SorbiForce line up of safe sustainable batteries

SorbiForce Hits Milestone with Battery Preorders for Sustainable Energy Storage Technology, Partners with Supply Lock AI to Enhance Asset Investment Flexibility

By launching preorders for our sustainable energy storage technology, we’re delivering the tools that industry needs to adopt cleaner and more resilient energy systems.”
— William R. Matthews
PHOENIX, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SorbiForce, a leader in sustainable energy innovation, has reached a major milestone by opening preorders for its revolutionary sustainable energy storage technology. This achievement marks a significant step forward in providing reliable, eco-friendly solutions to meet the growing demand for clean energy infrastructure. The first deployments are set to begin in Arizona, a state at the forefront of renewable energy technology.

“This milestone underscores our commitment to driving the transition to clean energy,” said VP of Business Development, William R. Matthews. “By launching preorders for our sustainable energy storage technology, we’re delivering the tools that industry needs to adopt cleaner and more resilient energy systems.”

To further enhance the customer experience, SorbiForce has partnered with Supply Lock AI, a leader in supply chain optimization. This collaboration ensures greater flexibility and stability in procurement, enabling customers to secure the sustainable energy storage solutions they need with confidence. Supply Lock AI’s secure reservation platform stabilizes pricing and ensures availability, helping SorbiForce maintain a seamless delivery process.

“Supply Lock AI is an invaluable partner in making sustainable energy storage more accessible,” Matthews added. “Together, we’re addressing supply chain challenges while empowering customers to embrace a cleaner energy future.”

Preorders Now Open
Customers and partners can now place preorders for SorbiForce’s sustainable energy storage technology at www.sorbiforce.com. The first installations in Arizona are expected to roll out in 2025, advancing renewable energy adoption in the region.

About SorbiForce
SorbiForce is at the forefront of sustainable energy innovation, delivering cutting-edge energy storage solutions designed to empower a cleaner, more resilient future. Through advanced research and strategic deployment, the company is redefining energy storage for industries, homes, and communities worldwide.

About Supply Lock AI
Supply Lock AI is an enterprise SaaS software company that helps manufacturers secure future purchase and revenue commitments from their customers. Its secure and private purchasing reservation platform improves demand and revenue planning, stabilizing supply chains and securing critical resources.

You just read:

SorbiForce Empowers New Civilization Launching Battery Preorders - Partners with Supply Lock AI to Enhance Flexibility

