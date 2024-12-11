Agee, Clymer, Mitchell & Portman on Fox28: Giving Franklin County Shelter Dogs a Home for the Holidays

Agee Clymer merch and goody bags for sleepover participants and dogs.

Agee, Clymer, Mitchell & Portman Featured on Fox28 for Helping 66 Franklin County Shelter Dogs Enjoy a Home for the Holidays

Many of our employees have adopted pets from Franklin County, so helping these dogs find homes—or even just get time away from the shelter—is something we hold near and dear to our hearts.” — Greg Mitchell

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Agee, Clymer, Mitchell & Portman, a trusted law firm dedicated to serving the local community, was recently featured on Fox28 Columbus in recognition of its sponsorship of the Franklin County Dog Shelter’s Thanksgiving Sleepover event. The firm’s ongoing partnership with the shelter demonstrates its commitment to giving back to the community in impactful and heartfelt ways.The Thanksgiving Sleepover event, a resounding success, saw 66 dogs placed in temporary homes, ensuring these animals didn’t spend the holiday alone. “The shelter estimated 75 dogs would be taken for the sleepover, so to have such a remarkable turnout was truly heartwarming,” said Greg Mitchell of Agee, Clymer, Mitchell & Portman.The law firm’s involvement with Franklin County Dog Shelter stems from a deep connection to the shelter’s mission.The sleepover had a transformative impact on the dogs, particularly those who are shy or timid. According to the shelter, these dogs showed remarkable improvement in their social behavior and confidence after spending time in a home environment, underscoring the program’s importance.Agee, Clymer, Mitchell & Portman encourages the community to continue the spirit of giving beyond the holiday season. “While adoption is always the goal, there are many other ways to give back,” the team emphasized. “Spending time with these animals outside the shelter is crucial for their well-being and helps the shelter learn more about each dog’s personality. Even if adoption isn’t possible, fostering or volunteering can make an incredible difference.”The law firm’s recent feature on Fox28 Columbus highlighted the heartwarming moments from the Thanksgiving Sleepover event and the broader impact of their community initiatives. Watch the full segment or visit Agee Clymer's website to view the video and learn more about how you can contribute.Agee, Clymer, Mitchell & Portman remains committed to supporting initiatives that make Columbus a better place for both its people and pets.About Agee, Clymer, Mitchell & PortmanAgee, Clymer, Mitchell & Portman is a leading law firm serving Columbus and the surrounding areas. Specializing in workplace injury and personal injury cases, the firm also believes in giving back through meaningful partnerships and community engagement.

