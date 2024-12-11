Mitchell Rooney Releases Poignant Coming-of-Age Novel, The Vineyard Diary

An Authenc Story of Friendship, Vice, and Self-Discovery in Wine Country

CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Mitchell Rooney invites readers into the sun-soaked vineyards with his debut Fiction novel, The Vineyard Diary . This coming-of-age story is filled with raw emotion, unflinching honesty, and heartfelt tribute.Set in the summer of 2015, The Vineyard Diary follows Miles, a young man stepping into adulthood as he grapples with questions about his future. With his days spent working at a winery alongside his best friends, Miles is swept into a whirlwind of indulgence—alcohol, drugs, and fleeting romances—choosing to focus on the present rather than the uncertainties ahead. But as his vices begin to erode his ambitions, Miles is forced to confront his relationships, choices, and, ultimately, himself.Inspired by Rooney's own experiences working in the wine industry, he draws inspiration from Ernest Hemingway and Hunter S. Thompson, two of Rooney’s favorites, where he blurs the lines between reality and fiction to keep the readers guessing if the story's events actually happened to him. The tale reflects the bonds formed in chaotic workplaces and the inevitable distance that grows when the job ends. The story also serves as a heartfelt tribute to a close friend whose memory continues to inspire.“There are no closer friends than those who work together in a dysfunctional environment, and none more distant than when the job is done,” says Rooney, encapsulating the novel’s poignant message.About the Author:Mitchell Rooney grew up in the heart of Canadian wine country in the Niagara Region of Ontario. Having spent eight years immersed in the wine industry as a server, bartender, and tour guide, he brings authenticity and depth to his storytelling. A graduate of business and law programs, Rooney works in software sales but channels his passion for writing to honor the people and places that have shaped his life.Praise for The Vineyard Diary:Readers will find The Vineyard Diary to be more than just a coming-of-age novel—it’s a testament to friendship, loss, and the bittersweet beauty of memories. Rooney’s evocative prose and vivid descriptions transport readers to the rolling vineyards and bustling winery life, capturing both their charm and chaos.

Mitchell Rooney's Spotlight TV with Logan Crawford!

