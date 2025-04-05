The Eagle Scout Picture: A Thrilling WWII Espionage Novel, Presented by Atticus Publishing

‘A Gripping Tale of Courage, Deception, and Survival in Nazi Germany’

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atticus Publishing proudly presents The Eagle Scout Picture , a riveting World War II espionage thriller by Dr. Gary Kidney. This meticulously crafted novel explores the dark realities of war, weaving a tale of courage, deception, and resilience. Inspired by true events, the story follows a young American spy navigating the ruthless fascist police state of Nazi Germany in a high-stakes mission that tests the limits of loyalty, morality, and survival.Seventeen-year-old Eagle Scout Fred Brown is given an assignment unlike any other: infiltrate the Third Reich as Zelly Zellner, earn the trust of the SS, and report their darkest secrets back to the Allies. With Europe on the brink of destruction, Zelly must walk a treacherous path between deception and exposure, knowing that one misstep could mean death.From the icy heights of the Brenner Pass to the opulent halls of Berlin, The Eagle Scout Picture takes readers on a heart-pounding journey filled with betrayals, Gestapo encounters, and moral dilemmas. As Zelly wrestles with his identity and the weight of his mission, he must decide whether the cost of survival is worth the sacrifices he is forced to make. Can one spy truly change the course of the war, or will the mission break the boy who only wanted to serve his country?Dr. Gary Kidney is an accomplished historical fiction author with a passion for uncovering untold World War II stories. Before becoming an author, he had a distinguished career in education and academic administration, retiring from Yale University as the Deputy Chief Information Officer in 2015. Throughout his career, he taught over 650 professors how to integrate technology into teaching and mentored thousands of students across different academic levels.Dr. Kidney holds degrees in Political Science and Education from Arizona State University, a doctorate in Education from the University of Houston, and a Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing from Albertus Magnus College. His master’s project was the first draft of The Eagle Scout Picture, a testament to his dedication to historical storytelling.A passionate traveler, Dr. Kidney has visited every location featured in his novel, conducting firsthand research in Germany, Ireland, Poland, Austria, and the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys community theater, having performed as Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof and directed Drinking Habits. He currently resides in Pearland, Texas, with his partner, Mary Helen Lowry, and is working on a sequel that explores the early years of the Cold War.Dr. Kidney’s inspiration for The Eagle Scout Picture stems from his childhood, listening to the World War II stories of his older brothers and uncles. A pivotal moment came when an elderly man beside Galveston Bay shared an untold wartime story that demanded to be written. His goal? To ensure that we never forget the sacrifices of the Greatest Generation—the men who fought and the women who supported them.“Be careful who you pretend to be. You might forget who you are.”Beyond being a thrilling spy adventure, The Eagle Scout Picture serves as a reminder that history is more than a collection of battles and casualty counts—it is the personal stories of those who lived through it. By uncovering these narratives, we bridge the past and present, revealing the shared struggles of humanity and the enduring quest for freedom.Dr. Kidney further discussed The Eagle Scout Picture in his recent interview on The Spotlight Network with Logan Crawford. To watch the interview, please see the embedded video below.Dr. Gary Kidney’s The Eagle Scout Picture is available for purchase on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.To learn more about Dr. Kidney and his work, please visit his website at www.garykidney.com

