Rise from the Blue, Presented by Atticus Publishing

‘An Immigrant's Reflection on America's Shifting Landscape’

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atticus Publishing proudly presents " Rise from the Blue " by Boade Mandeng, a poignant exploration of the American dream through the eyes of John Nobola, an immigrant of color who arrives in the United States full of hope and aspirations. Once here, he encounters a reality far removed from the noble society he envisioned, marked by social violence and political unrest.Originally from Cameroon and now a healthcare professional in the U.S., Boade Mandeng draws from his personal experiences and observations of American society. His narrative provides a unique and critical perspective on the changes and challenges facing the nation today.In "Rise from the Blue," Nobola witnesses the deterioration of what was once promised as a land of opportunity. The city of Magaville, a fictional representation of America, evolves into a hotbed of political and social turmoil, challenging his ideals and forcing him to confront harsh realities. Despite witnessing the escalation of social unrest, often fueled by political agendas, Nobola remains an advocate for cultural restoration and the preservation of the American values he once admired.The book delves into the complexities of maintaining one's belief in the American dream amidst growing disillusionment. Nobola's story is one of resilience and hope, as he uses public events, social media, and personal dialogues to express his frustrations and aspirations for a better future.Boade Mandeng further discusses these themes in his recent interview on The Spotlight Network with Logan Crawford. This engaging conversation sheds light on his motivations for writing the book and his insights into the political and cultural dynamics of modern America."Rise from the Blue" is available for purchase on major online booksellers like Amazon and Barnes & Noble. It is a must-read for anyone interested in understanding the immigrant experience in contemporary America and the ongoing struggle to uphold the country's foundational principles.Boade Mandeng's "Rise from the Blue" offers a reflective and timely look at the American societal landscape, encouraging readers to consider what it means to defend and preserve the American way of life in the face of adversity.

Boade Mandeng on The Spotlight Network with Logan Crawford!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.