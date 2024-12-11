Skyhouse Films to Premiere Highly Anticipated Post-Apocalyptic Short Film *Arcane* on January 30th at The Lumiere Theatre

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASESkyhouse Films to Premiere Highly Anticipated Post-Apocalyptic Short Film *Arcane* on January 30th at The Lumiere Theatre'Skyhouse Films' is thrilled to announce the world premiere of 'Arcane', a groundbreaking post-apocalyptic short film by acclaimed writer and director P.M. Nelson. The premiere will take place on "January 30, 2025", at the iconic Lumiere Theatre in Beverly Hills, promising an unforgettable evening for film enthusiasts and industry insiders alike.'Arcane' invites audiences into a gripping dystopian world, blending breathtaking visuals with a thought-provoking narrative. The film delves into themes of survival, resilience, and the indomitable spirit of humanity, offering a cinematic experience that is as visually stunning as it is emotionally resonant.The film boasts a powerhouse cast, including the talented Bella Soile, Kevin Jalil Mahoney , and Tony Jollett . Their performances bring to life a story that is as raw and real as it is imaginative, cementing 'Arcane' as a must-watch for fans of the genre.At the helm of this ambitious project is P.M. Nelson, a rising star in the film industry known for his critically acclaimed short film *Unripe*, which earned 22 international awards. Nelson's visionary storytelling and unique artistic perspective shine in *Arcane*, solidifying his reputation as a filmmaker to watch."The guy doesn’t stop and will keep going until his vision is realized,” says Tony Jollett, who not only stars in the film but also serves as an Executive Producer and COO of Kantara Pictures. "It’s been an honor to work with him, and I hope to again, as I see a long career ahead for this talented young man."With its bold direction, compelling performances, and richly layered narrative, 'Arcane' is set to redefine the post-apocalyptic genre and leave a lasting impression on audiences. Mark your calendar for January 30th to witness a cinematic journey that promises to inspire, entertain, and provoke thought.Tickets info for the premiere for more information, visit this link

