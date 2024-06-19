Tony Jollett and Brandon Lee Win Silver Award for Best Acting Duo at Independent Shorts Awards
The Independent Shorts Awards has honored actors Tony Jollett & Brandon Lee with the Silver Award for Best Acting Duo for their performances in "Dead Money."LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Independent Shorts Awards has honored actors Tony Jollett (his inaugural festival) and Brandon Lee with the Silver Award for Best Acting Duo for their performances in the film "Dead Money."
"Dead Money," Directed by Nathan David Balos, is a gripping narrative that delves into an unlikely bond formed as two men die, having precipitated by each others’ hand. The film has garnered significant attention for its intense storyline and compelling character portrayals. Tony Jollett and Brandon Lee's dynamic on-screen chemistry and performances have been pivotal to the film's success. Tony Jollett, known for his roles in "Prey by Night" and “Lucky Zahra”“ has consistently demonstrated his versatility and dedication to his craft. His portrayal in "Dead Money" further cements his reputation as a formidable talent in the industry.
Brandon Lee, whose work has been recognized by the Independent Shorts Awards, brings a unique depth to his characters, making him a standout performer. His collaboration with Jollett in "Dead Money" has been described as deeply moving.
The Independent Shorts Awards, a renowned platform celebrating short films and their creators, recognized the duo's talent and contribution to the film industry. The Silver Award for Best Acting Duo is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and the seamless synergy they brought to their roles.
"We are incredibly honored to receive this award," said Tony Jollett. "Working with Brandon on 'Dead Money' was an unforgettable experience, and we are grateful to the Independent Shorts Awards for this recognition."
Brandon Lee added, "This award is a reflection of the team behind 'Dead Money, and Nathan Balos’ vision. Tony and I are thrilled to be acknowledged for our work, and we hope the film continues to resonate with audiences."
"Dead Money" is available for viewing on various platforms, and the award-winning performances of Tony Jollett and Brandon Lee are not to be missed.
For more information about the Independent Shorts Awards and the full list of winners, visit
Independent Shorts Awards
This press release is ready for distribution to media outlets and can be shared on social media platforms to celebrate the achievements of Tony Jollett and Brandon Lee.
Astin Brooke
Metrix Digital PR
+1 800-628-1086
email us here