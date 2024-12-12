.ART Acquires HUG to Empower the Next Generation of Digital Artists

.ART acquires HUG, uniting their platforms to empower digital artists with innovative tools, expanded resources, and a stronger global creative community.

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- .ART Registry, operator of the leading domain for the art and creative community, is proud to announce the acquisition of HUG (thehug.xyz), an inclusive social marketplace co-founded by Randi Zuckerberg and Debbie Soon. This acquisition reinforces .ART’s commitment to empowering artists globally with innovative tools and opportunities across Web2 and Web3.

Strengthening the Digital Toolkit for Artists

This past summer .ART and HUG announced a strategic partnership, and now the acquisition of HUG aligns seamlessly with .ART’s goal of providing artists with advanced tools to showcase, protect, and monetize their work. By integrating HUG’s platform with .ART’s robust suite of services, creators will have access to an expanded range of resources designed to elevate their digital presence.

As part of this acquisition, .ART is thrilled to offer all HUG members welcome benefits, including:

A free 1-year PRO subscription to ID.art: This includes unlimited artwork uploads, customizable Certificates of Authenticity (COAs), and enhanced features for digital portfolio management, helping artists establish a professional presence and connect with a wider audience.

A free .ART domain name: Each HUG artist will receive a complimentary 1-year standard .ART domain with additional discounts and credits toward a premium .ART domain, enabling them to build a strong digital identity that seamlessly connects their online presence with .ART’s expansive ecosystem.

Ulvi Kasimov, Founder and CEO of .ART, shared his excitement about the acquisition: “We have always admired the incredible work HUG has done in empowering artists and providing them with a supportive community. This acquisition allows us to bring even more value to HUG’s creators by combining our digital identity tools, blockchain authentication, and global reach with their vibrant artist community. Together, we will continue to innovate at the intersection of art and technology.”

A Natural Evolution for HUG

Founded by Randi Zuckerberg and Debbie Soon, HUG has grown into a thriving global arts community, offering artists tools to showcase both physical and digital works, connect with collectors, and access unique opportunities for exposure. The transition to .ART and ID.art will build upon HUG’s strong foundation, providing artists with even greater resources to enhance their creative careers.

Randi Zuckerberg, CEO of HUG, emphasized the benefits for the community: “Joining .ART is an incredible opportunity to further the development of our tools and provide our artists with access to a much larger audience. .ART’s commitment to digital provenance, protection, and promotion perfectly aligns with HUG’s mission to empower artists as successful entrepreneurs in the global art community.”

Bringing Authentication to the Forefront

One of the most exciting aspects of this acquisition is to bring HUG artists expanded opportunities and capabilities with the addition of .ART’s domains, website builder, and ID.art features. HUG artists will soon have access to tools, including digital Certificates of Authenticity and ID.art Digital Twins, which can verify the authenticity and provenance of their works on the blockchain and through the domain name system (DNS). These capabilities will help artists protect their intellectual property, easily share the stories behind each work, and increase the value of their creations.

In addition, HUG’s community members will benefit from .ART’s extensive audience and promotional platforms, which include being featured on blogs, social media, and newsletters reaching tens of thousands of art enthusiasts worldwide.

What’s Next for HUG and .ART

Over the coming weeks, HUG and .ART will collaborate to ensure a seamless transition for HUG users. The process will include a joint press conference and live town hall on December 16 at 10AM ET featuring representatives from both teams and artists from the community to introduce new features and benefits available through the .ART platform and community. Click to register for the Press Conference. Users can expect a phased integration of tools and resources, with new features becoming available gradually to ensure continuity. Part of the HUG team will transition into becoming .ART ambassadors to continue their work with artists, while HUG co-founder and co-CEO Debbie Soon will also be brought on as an advisor to .ART. “I am thrilled to stay on as an advisor to .ART during this exciting new chapter for the HUG community” said Soon. “We are huge fans of what .ART has built and are committed to upholding HUG’s mission so that our community can fully benefit from .ART’s thriving ecosystem.

About .ART Registry

Launched in 2016 through an exclusive agreement with UK Creative Ideas Ltd and ICANN, .ART began as a pioneering domain registry and is evolving its mission to become the definitive digital archive for all art and cultural objects. With over 411,330 domains registered in 170+ countries, .ART serves a diverse community of creatives, artists, museums, businesses, and brands passionate about the arts.

Setting the standard for digital identity in the art world, .ART offers cutting-edge registry infrastructure built on the reliability and stability of current internet technologies while also leveraging Web3 and Blockchain innovations. Utilizing its patented "Digital Twin" process, the new ID.art platform offers credentialing and a suite of services that empower creatives to digitize, promote, and monetize any object—be it physical or digital. ID.art and the acquisition of HUG establishes .ART Registry as a leading online gallery for artistic talent.

Operating from international offices in London, Beijing, Los Angeles, and Washington D.C., and supported by a robust network of global Ambassadors, .ART is steadfast in its commitment to merge technology and art on a global scale. A portion of .ART’s revenue actively supports philanthropic initiatives, including the Art Therapy Initiative, to promote the healing powers of art. Learn more at www.art.art. Register .ART domains at www.get.art or any domain name registrar such as GoDaddy, Namecheap, and others.

About HUG

Founded by Randi Zuckerberg and Debbie Soon, HUG (thehug.xyz) is a social marketplace empowering artists with tools to showcase, sell, and connect with new opportunities. With a global community of over 35,000 users, HUG has championed artists by facilitating exhibitions, distributing grants, and promoting creative entrepreneurship.

For more information, please visit www.art.art and www.HUG.art.

