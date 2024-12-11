Runge Conservation Nature Center will not host the annual Holiday Happenings event to close out 2024

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Runge Conservation Nature Center staff will not be hosting the annual Holiday Happenings event this year due to ongoing construction and limited parking. In previous years, this multi-day event, held between Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, served as a way for families and friends to gather and connect with nature. The public is invited to enjoy a variety of exciting programs for all ages throughout winter break in lieu of the Holiday Happenings event this year. Find a full list of upcoming events at Runge Conservation Nature Center at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4K7.

Construction work on the nature center building began in late August and is expected to continue through April. The repairs to the building are expected to improve its energy efficiency while making it more weather and critter resistant. During construction, fencing, equipment, and construction crews can be expected on the property. Runge’s hours of operation are not impacted by the construction, and visitors are welcome.

Runge Conservation Nature Center trails are open from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. each day, and the nature center building is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Because of the holidays, the building will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. The area is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City.