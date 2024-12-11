Island property owners reminded of property tax payment options

CANADA, December 11 - To support Island property owners during the on-going postal strike, the Government of Prince Edward Island has several options available for those who may have outstanding property tax balances.

Those who need to check their property tax balance can do so online at Property Tax Balance Inquiry. To complete the inquiry, they will need information from their Statement of Account Property Charges, which was mailed to them in May 2024.

Property owners who have misplaced their statement can order a replacement online at Request a copy of your PEI Property Tax Statement. The copy will be forwarded to the taxpayer’s preferred Access PEI location for pickup during the postal strike.

People who know their outstanding balance can pay by one of the following methods:

Drop off payments by cheque at the Taxation and Property Records office in Charlottetown at 95 Rochford St., First Floor, Shaw Building South, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. A drop box is always available

Make a payment by cash or cheque at any Access PEI site

Make a payment at their bank or via online banking through their financial institution

Those who choose to use the drop boxes are reminded to submit only cheques or money orders, not cash.

The final 2024 property tax instalment was due Nov. 30 and interest began accruing Dec. 1.

For assistance with balance or payment information, contact Taxation and Property Records by email at taxandland@gov.pe.ca or by phone at (902) 368 4070.

For general information on how the Government of PEI is ensuring that all important transactions with Islanders and businesses continue during the Canada Post service interruption, visit Mail Delivery During Canada Post Strike

Media contact:

Janice Fogarty

Department of Finance

jefogarty@gov.pe.ca