Baltimore Plastic Surgeon on Breast Lift vs. Augmentation

Baltimore plastic surgeon Carrie Houssock, MD, FACS describes the differences and similarities between breast lift surgery (mastopexy) and breast augmentation.

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Baltimore plastic surgeon Carrie Houssock, MD, FACS, a variety of popular breast enhancement surgeries exist in the modern medical world. “These procedures are versatile and offer multiple ways to help patients achieve their ideal bustline,” says Dr. Houssock.Two of the most popular breast procedures at Dr. Houssock’s practice, JEV Plastic Surgery & Medical Aesthetics, are breast augmentation and breast lift surgery. In the interest of helping patients choose the best option for their unique goals, she has outlined the primary differences between breast lift and augmentation below.Breast augmentation involves the placement of silicone or saline implants to enhance the size and fullness of the breasts. This option, Dr. Houssock notes, is most often chosen by patients who feel their breasts are too small, asymmetrical, or have lost volume after pregnancy or weight loss. On the other hand, breast lift surgery – also known as “mastopexy” – aims to combat breast sag by raising and reshaping the breasts into a more youthful-looking position.“While both surgeries can produce life-changing results, they are distinct in the benefits they can deliver,” explains Dr. Houssock. With this in mind, she notes that patients frequently opt to incorporate implants into their breast lift surgery for a more comprehensive rejuvenation. This procedure, she states, is referred to as a breast lift with implants.Furthermore, Dr. Houssock emphasizes the importance of educating patients on the nuances of these – and all – plastic surgery procedures. To make an informed decision about which treatment best suits their needs, she encourages patients to consult with a board-certified plastic surgeon.About Carrie Houssock, MD, FACSDr. Carrie Houssock is a world renowned plastic and reconstructive surgeon. In addition to her board certification, Dr. Houssock is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (FACS) and a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) and the Aesthetic Society. She has made significant contributions to research in aesthetic and reconstructive techniques, with numerous publications in peer-reviewed journals and regular presentations at prestigious institutions. Additionally, Dr. Houssock has worked with Operation Smile to perform cleft lip and palate repair surgeries for children in Thailand and India. Dr. Houssock is available for interview upon request.To learn more about Dr. Houssock and JEV Plastic Surgery & Medical Aesthetics, visit jevplasticsurgery.com, facebook.com/jevplasticsurgery, or on Instagram @jevplasticsurgery.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.jevplasticsurgery.com/news-room/baltimore-plastic-surgeon-on-breast-lift-vs-augmentation/ ###JEV Plastic Surgery & Medical Aesthetics4 Park Center Court, Suite 100Owings Mills, MD 21117(410) 834-4430Rosemont Media

