2nd Historic Childhood Cancer Prevention Symposium to Take Place at Texas Children's Hospital, February 10-13, 2025

Experts From Around the Globe to Present at the 2nd Historic Childhood Cancer Prevention Symposium in Houston, TX

Building from the foundation established during the historic Inaugural Childhood Cancer Prevention Symposium, October 2023, members of the scientific community, clinical experts, researchers, childhood cancer survivors, advocates, parents, and agency officials will convene for two and a half full days of presentations and panels to discuss all aspects of childhood cancer prevention.

The symposium takes place in Houston, Texas at Texas Children’s Hospital, with onsite check-in and registration beginning late afternoon February 10, 2025, with the first presentations and panels commencing at 8:00 am February 11, 2025. Presentations and panel discussions will involve: Resources for Prevention Research and the Environment; Environmental Exposures and Childhood Cancer Risks; Genetics and Early Detection; Preventing Adverse Outcomes and Late Effects; Psychosocial care, and Community Advocacy. Scientific Sessions are organized by Philip J. Lupo, Ph.D, Professor Pediatrics, Hematology-Oncology, Baylor College of Medicine, Director, Epidemiology and Population Sciences Program, Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center, Chair, Children’s Oncology Group, Epidemiology Committee, Michael Scheurer, Ph.D, MPH, FACE, molecular epidemiologist at Texas Children’s Cancer Center and in the Cancer Prevention and Population Sciences Program of the Dan L. Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center at Baylor College of Medicine, and Mark Miller, MD, Ph.D, Director Emeritus, Western States PEHSU at University of California, San Francisco Lead, Childhood Cancer and the Environment Program.

“The PREP4Gold symposium is one of the few forums for engaging with a multidisciplinary group of people focused on prevention efforts for childhood cancer.” Philip Lupo, Ph.D.

PREP4Gold Childhood Cancer Organization, the leading voice in the childhood cancer community for prevention, is joined by; The Andrew McDonough B+ Foundation (Foundational Presenting Sponsor), Swifty Foundation, Rally Foundation, Carson Leslie Foundation, Cancer Free Economy Network, Teen Cancer America, Live Like Bella, A Moment of Magic Foundation, The Evan Foundation, KOA Strong Foundation, The Swifty Foundation, Brady Lucas and Smiley’s Smile, Toxic Free Future For Our Children, The Cure Starts Now, American Sustainable Business Network, Unravel Pediatric Cancer, and Childhood Cancer Prevention Initiative.

“The fact that we are organizing the 2nd Childhood Cancer Prevention Symposium, following the amazing success of the historic inaugural meeting, is truly remarkable.” Jonathan Eric Agin, JD, Executive Director, PREP4Gold Childhood Cancer Organization. “More and more children continue to be diagnosed with cancer each year, including types that are not typically seen in kids and young adults. The unfortunate reality is there has been over a 40% increase in the number of kids diagnosed with cancer annually in the United States since 1975 and this is not genetic in nature. It is what we are being exposed to, ingesting, and living with.” Continued Agin.

Joe McDonough, Founder of the Andrew McDonough B+ Foundation, Presenting Sponsor of the symposium said, “[p]revention’ is a little-used, and often misunderstood term in childhood cancer. Prevention is also about early detection of childhood cancers. From my perspective, the value of this Prevention Symposium is not simply an academic discussion of the topic, but the opportunity to identify actionable steps for families.”

Numerous organizations have banded together to support this critical meeting. “The Live Like Bella® Childhood Cancer Foundation is committed to being an internationally recognized leader in childhood cancer research and advocacy while providing financial and emotional support to families whose children are battling cancer. We are proud to stand alongside PREP4Gold and other renowned experts and thought leaders at the Second Childhood Cancer Prevention Symposium to continue advancing the critical work that will lead to better outcomes and, ultimately, a reduction in the number of children diagnosed with cancer.” Nicole de Lara Puente, CEO of Live Like Bella® Childhood Cancer Foundation.

Gavin Lindberg, co-founder with his wife Wendy of The Evan Foundation, commented, “[a]s the bereaved parents of a child lost to cancer, the issue of prevention has always been of great interest to us. This symposium and the leaders behind it have elevated this important topic within our national conversation on pediatric cancer. If we can spare even one child a cancer diagnosis through enhanced prevention, we will have succeeded.”

“The best cancer care, is preventing it in the first place.” Betty Roggenkamp, AYA Program Development Strategist, Teen Cancer America.

Several childhood cancer survivors will also share their stories. “As a 2-time childhood cancer thriver, I am proud to be a part of the group of individuals who are focusing on childhood cancer prevention. I see prevention as the ultimate form of a cure to all childhood cancers.” Brady Lucas, author of Smiley’s Smile, two-time childhood cancer survivor.

Prevention also includes the often-overlooked topic of mental health. “A Moment of Magic is honored to be joining the 2025 Childhood Cancer Prevention Symposium to collaborate with like-minded organizations to better support families affected by childhood cancer. We believe that mental health support at every stage of the cancer journey is a critical component of care. Our goal is to be a catalyst for creating structures, policies, and programs that improve mental health outcomes for children and families navigating this journey by creating impactful, holistic, community-based solutions. We know this symposium will spark innovative ideas and foster meaningful partnerships that will create lasting change in the pediatric cancer community, with an impact that extends far beyond the event itself.” Kylee McGrane-Zarnoch, Founder & Executive Director, A Moment of Magic Foundation.

The goal of the symposium is to bring together experts from a wide cross-sector of constituents to identify tangible near term prevention-based research projects, improve current standards of care, identify clinical opportunities to prevent late-effects, and create viable private and public funding pathways to reduce the burden of childhood cancer on families across the country and beyond.

For additional information or sponsorship opportunities please contact Jonathan Eric Agin, JD, Executive Director, PREP4Gold Childhood Cancer Organization at info@prep4gold.org.

