Savings on Black Friday Turn into Saving Children with Cancer for Gold Friday by Supporting PREP4Gold

Sharing some savings can save children with cancer

Saving Money on Holiday Shopping turns Black Friday and Cyber Monday into Gold Friday, Saving Children from Childhood Cancer

Gold Friday donations could help accelerate such research from clinical trial to clinical standard of care in no time, and improve quality of life dramatically for so many people.” — Jonathan Eric Agin, JD

FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shopping and saving money on Black Friday just became meaningful. PREP4Gold Childhood Cancer Organization, a nonprofit focused on childhood cancer prevention is urging everyone taking advantage of holiday sales to consider sharing a small amount of the money spent and saved to help prevent childhood cancer and fund critical research. Black Friday has now become “Gold Friday.” Gold is the color of childhood cancer, a precious reminder of how valuable our children are and should be.

Last year, Americans spent approximately $75 billion dollars on Black Friday, through the holiday weekend, and on Cyber Monday enticed by holiday sales. “The entire 2024 budget for the National Cancer Institute, the world’s largest public funder of cancer research, was only $7.2 billion dollars.” Jonathan Eric Agin, JD, Executive Director, PREP4Gold Childhood Cancer Organization. “Of this amount, less than 8% of it is dedicated specifically to childhood cancer research, with an extremely small portion of that used to fund research into childhood cancer prevention.” Stated Agin.

PREP4Gold is a sweeping childhood cancer nonprofit organization focused entirely on preventing childhood cancer, the increased life-long side effects experienced from toxic and outdated treatments, and the prevention of psychosocial harms that children and their families experience due to a childhood cancer diagnosis. “The statistics in this country are alarming.” Agin said. “Since 1975 there has been an increase in the number of children diagnosed with cancer by over 41%.” Agin additionally stated.

The goal of Gold Friday is to raise awareness of the need for greater funding of childhood cancer research, particularly as it relates to preventing the frightening rise in the number of children diagnosed each year. “Even if every person shopping on Black Friday, over the weekend, and on Cyber Monday donated just 1% of what they spend or saved, or 1 penny for every dollar, that would provide $7,500,000 for focused childhood cancer research projects. Think of the incredible impact that could make.” Affirmed Agin. “One of PREP4Gold's recently funded research projects was a grant of $100,000 to support a clinical trial designed to prevent toxic metals from causing life-long health problems due to their presence in many of the drugs used on children, young adults, and adults suffering from cancer.” Agin shared. “Gold Friday donations could help accelerate such research from clinical trial to clinical standard of care in no time, and improve quality of life dramatically for so many people.” Declared Agin.

PREP4Gold already has a pledge of $5,000 from Naturepedic Organic Mattress Company to be used to match donations through the weekend and Cyber Monday making it easier to have consumer’s dollars mean that much more.

The Facts:

Childhood cancer remains the No. 1 cause of death by disease in the United States. Statistically, 1 in every 285 children, adolescents, and young adults will be diagnosed with cancer in the United States before their 19th birthday. As previously stated, since 1975 the number of children in the United States diagnosed with cancer each year has increased by over 41%. Fewer than 8% of all childhood cancers are genetic in nature. Of the National Cancer Institute’s budget for cancer research, less than 8% of the funds are designated for childhood cancer.

To make a donation, or to learn more about Gold Friday and PREP4Gold, please visit: https://www.prep4gold.org/gold-friday or www.PREP4Gold.org

For any questions, please contact Jonathan Eric Agin, JD, Executive Director, PREP4Gold Childhood Cancer Organization at info@prep4gold.org.

