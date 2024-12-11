CybrHawk and Tyche Ops Join Forces to Deliver Global Digital Forensics and Incident Response Solutions

CybrHawk Logo

CybrHawk partners with TechyOps to strengthen their DFIR offerings to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving incident response needs.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CybrHawk , a leader in cybersecurity solutions, and Tyche Ops , experts in digital forensics and incident response ( DFIR ), have partnered to offer comprehensive DFIR services to organizations facing cybersecurity incidents. This collaboration combines CybrHawk’s real-time threat detection with Tyche Ops’ forensics and recovery expertise to provide rapid, reliable responses to breaches.The partnership offers two key services: DFIR for organizations actively managing a cyber incident, and DFIR retainer services for businesses seeking faster recovery in future breaches. Retainer clients gain on-demand access to expert support, reducing response times and minimizing disruption if a cyber event occurs.CybrHawk and Tyche Ops provide a range of cybersecurity solutions, including threat hunting, forensic investigation, incident containment, and system recovery. Together, they help organizations in industries such as finance, healthcare, government, and technology detect, respond to, and recover from cyber threats more effectively, ensuring minimal downtime and data protection.“We are excited to partner with Tyche Ops to strengthen our DFIR offerings,” said Jacob Thankachen, CEO of CybrHawk. “This alliance will enable us to leverage our combined strengths to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving incident response needs and challenges of our clients.”“Draython Savoi, CEO of Tyche Ops, added, “We are thrilled to join forces with CybrHawk. This partnership will allow us to provide our clients with best-in-class DFIR services, further enhancing our comprehensive technology solutions portfolio.”About CybrHawkCybrHawk is a cybersecurity company focused on real-time threat detection, incident response, and digital evidence visibility. They help organizations monitor for cyber threats and respond quickly with services like threat hunting, continuous monitoring, and compliance reporting. Trusted by industries such as finance, manufacturing, technology, healthcare, and government, CybrHawk ensures the security and continuity of critical operations.About Tyche OpsTyche Ops specializes in digital forensics and incident response (DFIR), offering services in evidence collection, breach containment, and system recovery across on-premises, cloud, mobile, and IoT environments. Their expert team helps organizations mitigate damage, restore operations, and strengthen security to prevent future breaches.This press release highlights their shared vision of enhanced security in an increasingly internet connected device world while addressing specific expertise from both organizations.

