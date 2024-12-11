UNITAR and Columbia Law School Host Another Set of Insightful Sessions for the Fall Series

26 November 2024, New York, USA - The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) office in New York and Columbia Law School have collaborated to deliver another set of impactful series of workshops for this fall, addressing critical global issues through skill-building and education. The participants encompassed diplomats from the UN Secretariat, industry professionals, non-government organizations, with every session attracting over 100 registrants, benefitting a total of approximately 200 in-person participants. Building on this success, UNITAR and Columbia Law School are collaborating again for a special Mediation and Multilateral Clinic in Spring 2025.

