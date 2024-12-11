OLX Indonesia Improves Drop-Off Rate by 60% Using VWO’s Optimisation Suite

A detailed video showcases how OLX Indonesia optimizes product pages and delivers a superior user experience with VWO.

Our collaboration with VWO provided valuable tools for optimising critical elements of our platform.” — CK Yap, Co-CEO & Director, OLX Indonesia

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- OLX Indonesia (PT Astra Digital Mobil), a second-hand goods marketplace in Indonesia, has achieved a remarkable improvement in drop-off rates, from 10% to just 4%, by utilizing VWO’s comprehensive and connected Conversion Rate Optimisation (CRO) platform.Focused on enhancing user experience and engagement, OLX Indonesia used VWO to run targeted tests on ad postings on their product pages improving drop-off rates by 60%.In a detailed conversation, Andrew Montana, Product Manager at OLX Indonesia highlights the value derived from VWO by testing ads on their pages. He explained how VWO was used for this specific project which decreased their drop-off rate from 10% to just 4%, a big win for OLX that enables them to give a better experience to their users.Andrew shares how VWO helps them track different elements such as CTA and page layout, identify the issues and challenges, and understand user behavior across their page elements.Using VWO’s powerful enterprise-grade experimentation stack i.e. A/B Testing, OLX Indonesia significantly lowered the drop-off rate, making it easier for visitors to browse and complete desired actions on the platform.CK Yap, Co-CEO & Director of OLX Indonesia, shared his thoughts on this achievement, stating, “At OLX Indonesia, we are constantly innovating to deliver a superior user experience. Our collaboration with VWO provided valuable tools for optimising critical elements of our platform, but the real success lies in our team’s ability to integrate these insights into a broader vision of user-centric growth. This achievement underscores our commitment to empowering users with a seamless and intuitive platform."Sparsh Gupta, CEO of VWO, commented on this success, stating, “It’s great to see OLX Indonesia's impressive results through VWO. Our mission is to empower businesses to continuously improve their customer journeys through data and experimentation. OLX Indonesia’s success is a powerful example of how combining insights with agile testing can lead to substantial, measurable impact on user engagement.” Watch the OLX Indonesia video on how VWO's experience optimisation suite helped shape this win.About OLX IndonesiaOLX Indonesia, or OLX.co.id, is a second-hand goods and services marketplace in Indonesia, attracting over 9 million active users monthly. With more than 18 years of operation, OLX serves as a platform for sellers to post advertisements and quickly sell their items, while also helping buyers find a wide range of new and used products or services to cater their needs. The platform features a variety of categories, including cars, motorcycles, mobile phones, computers, household appliances, property, job vacancies, and other services.To know more, visit www.olx.co.id About VWOVWO is an experience optimization platform that enables brands to improve their key business metrics by empowering teams to easily run their conversion optimization programs backed by customer behavior data. We provide a suite of tightly integrated capabilities to unify customer data, discover customer behavioral insights, build hypotheses, run A/B tests on server, web, and mobile, rollout features, personalize experiences, and improve customer experience across the entire buying journey.To learn more, visit https://vwo.com/

How OLX Indonesia Reduced Visitor Drop-Offs

