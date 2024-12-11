Combating Corruption: A Collective Responsibility

11 December 2024, SARAJEVO – The destructive effects of corruption—wasting public resources, deterring foreign investment, and fostering apathy and distrust—are undeniable, agreed participants at a conference held in Sarajevo today.

To mark International Anti-Corruption Day, the OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina organized a conference titled “The Role of Citizens in Anti-Corruption Processes,” which brought together more than 60 representatives from institutions across BiH, non-governmental and international organizations, academia, citizens and youth. The conference aimed to empower citizens in the fight against corruption through dialogue, education, and the development of strategies to enhance their engagement.

With this conference, the Mission officially concluded its Anti-Corruption Tour—a series of public events promoting citizen participation in anti-corruption processes held in Banja Luka, Bihać, Brčko District, Mostar, Trebinje, and Tuzla.

“Central to our approach is the belief that citizens are at the heart of change. You – the citizens of BiH – are the ones who can and should identify and report corruption. Institutional reforms alone will not suffice to bring about meaningful change,” said Ambassador Brian Aggeler, Head of the OSCE Mission to BiH. “We need your engagement, your action, and your support to truly make a difference.”

The conference provided a platform for participants to evaluate the current state of anti-corruption efforts in BiH and to discuss the tools, support, and resources needed to keep citizens, media, civil society, and institutions actively engaged. Mechanisms for reporting corruption were also presented, highlighting the critical role of public involvement in combating corruption.

The fight against corruption transcends institutional reforms—it requires a personal commitment. Mevludin Džindo, Assistant Director of the Agency for the Prevention of Corruption and Coordination of the Fight Against Corruption, underscored the obligation of public institutions to create conditions that enable citizen engagement. “Engagement must be proactive, allowing each citizen to report corrupt behaviour on an individual level and, through civic activism, contribute to building a society based on equality, fairness, and non-discrimination,” he stated.

This conference is part of the OSCE Mission to BiH project “Informed Citizens and Efficient Mechanisms to Prevent and Fight Corruption,” supported by the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs of the US Department of State (INL). The project aims to enhance collaboration between authorities and citizens in the fight against corruption.