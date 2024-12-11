Submit Release
Iowa Blueprint for Change (IBC) Launches New Site to Support Disability Employment in Iowa

Iowa Blueprint for Change (IBC) has a new website! IBC is a federal grant administered by Vocational Rehabilitation Services (VR) Division staff that supports the work to help Iowans with disabilities obtain successful careers in the workforce.

The new website includes additional resources and stories showcasing the work being done to improve disability employment in Iowa, including with the goal of competitive integrated employment (CIE).

To learn more, visit the Iowa Blueprint for Change homepage.

