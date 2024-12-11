Royal College of Physicians responds to the Welsh Women’s Health Plan

‘Deeds not words – we need a plan that holds the Welsh government to account,’ says RCP vice president for Wales.

Commenting on the launch of the Welsh Women’s Health Plan today (10 December 2024), Dr Hilary Williams, RCP vice president for Wales said:

‘We welcome the launch of the Welsh Women’s Health Plan – in particular, the intention to close the gender health gap and establish women’s health hubs in every part of Wales.

‘We know that historically, health conditions and diseases that impact on women (including autoimmune diseases and some cancers) are under-researched and under-funded. This can lead to a lack of understanding among health professionals and a lack of treatment options for women. Additionally, women’s concerns about their own health are sometimes ignored or not taken seriously, which can lead to dire consequences for their diagnosis and their prognosis.

‘The plan and its actions are welcome, but we need discernible milestones – deeds not words – if we are truly committed to closing the gender gap in treatment and support for women.’