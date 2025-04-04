2025 RCP election update

This follows multiple breaches of the candidate code of practice for RCP elections. Dr Monk has previously been warned about his conduct. He has now been found to have repeatedly acted in a way that is not in line with RCP values and has brought the college into disrepute. The RCP has shared evidence of these findings with Dr Monk.

This decision has not been taken lightly. A Code of Conduct investigation has been opened, and the case has been referred to the RCP censors, who are responsible for the investigation of alleged conduct offences by fellows or members of the RCP.

Fellows who have voted for the disqualified candidate will not be asked to vote again, as the calculation of the election result by Single Transferable Vote will retain the ranked order of preference with regards to the other continuing candidates.