RCP responds to the APPG on Smoking and Health's roadmap report

Commenting on the new APPG report, Professor Sanjay Agrawal, the RCP’s special adviser on tobacco, said:

‘To fully realise the ambition of creating a smokefree generation through the Tobacco and Vapes Bill, this generation’s parents, siblings, caregivers, and friends must be supported to quit smoking. This report rightly recognises the 6 million current smokers in the UK as an important group in achieving a truly smokefree nation in the coming decades.

'The government must look at the complementary action needed alongside its smokefree legislation and deliver on its commitment to publish a roadmap for a smokefree nation, backed by sufficient investment in smoking cessation activities.'

