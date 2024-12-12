Phoenix Orthodontist Discusses the Potential Health Benefits of Invisalign®

Dr. Chris Murphy of Murphy Orthodontics highlights multiple health advantages possible with the popular orthodontic treatment, Invisalign®.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of the most well-known benefits of Invisalign treatment is cosmetic enhancement. The removable clear aligners gradually correct misaligned teeth, close gaps or spacing issues, alleviate crowding, and adjust bite irregularities. For many Invisalignpatients, treatment results can help boost their self-confidence and satisfaction with the appearance of their smile.Board-certified Phoenix orthodontist Chris Murphy, DDS emphasizes that Invisaligncan offer more than just aesthetic advantages. This orthodontic treatment promotes numerous health benefits, including:• Enhanced Oral Hygiene – Unlike traditional braces with brackets and wires, Invisalignaligners are removable. This allows patients to more easily maintain their oral hygiene routine of brushing and flossing, helping to reduce the risk of plaque buildup, tooth decay, and gum disease.• Relief from Jaw Pain – Orthodontic issues can contribute to temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorder, a condition that affects the jaw joints and surrounding muscles. Dr. Murphy notes that Invisaligncan help relieve symptoms by aligning the teeth, as well as the upper and/or lower dental arches, and minimizing stress on the jaw joints.• Improved Gum Health – Teeth crowding can increase the likelihood of gum swelling and irritation. Invisalignis designed to gently shift teeth into a better position without irritating the gums, thus promoting healthier gums.• Reduced Risk of Dental Injury and Tooth Wear – Teeth that are crooked, crowded, or exhibit bite irregularities can lead to abnormal stress on teeth and the jaw, often resulting in excessive wear of the tooth enamel. Also, teeth that stick out more have a higher chance of being unintentionally knocked into and fractured. By correcting the alignment, Invisaligncan help distribute bite forces more evenly, protecting teeth from excessive wear and tear and/or trauma.• Improved Speech, Chewing, and Sleep – In some cases, misaligned teeth can affect speech and chewing. By enhancing the alignment of the teeth, Invisaligncan help improve clarity of speech and chewing capabilities. Additionally, straighter teeth and better alignment may lessen the urge to grind teeth, which can have an added benefit of improved sleep.Dr. Murphy explains that individuals with mild to moderate orthodontic concerns can benefit from both the health and cosmetic enhancements Invisaligntreatment has to offer. He advises those who are interested in Invisalignto consult with an experienced orthodontist on potential treatment.About Chris Murphy, DDSDr. Chris Murphy is a board-certified orthodontist at Murphy Orthodontics. After receiving his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree with Honors from the University of the Pacific Dental School, he earned his Master’s degree in Orthodontics from the University of Texas Health Science Center. In addition to being named one of Phoenix’s “Top Orthodontists” in Phoenix Magazine, Dr. Murphy published an article that is now required reading for orthodontists seeking board certification. At Murphy Orthodontics, he offers numerous services to help patients achieve their dream smiles, including Invisalign traditional metal braces , and more. He is certified by The American Board of Orthodontics and a member of The American Association of Orthodontists, The American Dental Association, and The Arizona Dental Association. Dr. Murphy is available for interview upon request.For more information about Dr. Murphy and Murphy Orthodontics, please visit murphyorthodontics.com and facebook.com/MurphyOrthodontics.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.murphyorthodontics.com/practice-news/phoenix-orthodontist-discusses-the-potential-health-benefits-of-invisalign/ ###Murphy OrthodonticsPhoenix/Scottsdale Office:5355 East High StreetSuite 105Phoenix, AZ 85054(602) 482-0022Goodyear Office:14553 W. Indian School Road#100Goodyear, AZ 85395(623) 932-9212Rosemont Media

