La Jolla Plastic Surgeon Honored in Newsweek® Among America's Best Plastic Surgeons for Excellence in Facelift Surgery

Dr. Scott Miller of Miller Cosmetic Surgery was featured in Newsweek® magazine among Statista’s 2025 compilation of “America’s Best Plastic Surgeons.”

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the demand for plastic surgery continues to grow, the search for well-qualified and experienced providers is more important than ever. One invaluable resource for men and women hoping to narrow down their choice of provider is the yearly list of "America's Best Plastic Surgeons" compiled by Statista, a global intelligence platform that outlines trending market and consumer insights. This roster highlights top-performing doctors in five core procedure categories: breast augmentation, eyelid surgery , liposuction, facelift, and rhinoplasty. La Jolla board-certified and fellowship-trained plastic surgeon Scott Miller, MD, FACS was recognized in the compilation for 2024 and 2025 as a leader in facelift surgery.Published in Newsweek magazine, this nationwide analysis spotlights top surgeons across the country who demonstrate excellence in the most popular aesthetic procedures performed today. Factors such as board certification, reputation for high-quality care, and peer recommendations play key roles in determining which doctors are featured in the publication. While other elements should also be considered when selecting a plastic surgeon, the annual ranking can serve as a valuable tool in helping patients make thoughtful, informed choices about their care.Dr. Miller has been a trusted plastic surgeon in the San Diego community for many years. He is known for his surgical skill and commitment to providing natural-looking results. Dr. Miller is honored to be recognized by both Statista and Newsweekas one of the country's top aesthetic plastic surgeons and remains dedicated to providing exceptional results with precision and integrity.About Scott Miller, MD, FACSDr. Scott Miller is a board-certified La Jolla plastic surgeon and founder of Miller Cosmetic Surgery, a longtime provider of high-caliber aesthetic surgery in San Diego. Following his plastic and reconstructive surgery residencies, Dr. Miller went on to complete a competitive aesthetic surgery fellowship under Dr. Bruce F. Connell. He is an active researcher, author, lecturer, and Voluntary Clinical Instructor of Plastic Surgery at the University of California San Diego. A member of numerous national and international organizations, Dr. Miller is active in the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), The Aesthetic Society, the California Society of Plastic Surgeons, and the Interface International Surgery Program. He has won a myriad of honors and awards, including his recognitions as a Castle Connolly Top Doctorand as "Best Cosmetic Surgeon in San Diego" by San Diego Reader. Dr. Miller is available for interview upon request.

