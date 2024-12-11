Kun Iam Ecumenical Centre reopens today (11 December) providing multi-functional cultural tourism spaces

MACAU, December 11 - The Kun Iam Ecumenical Centre, under the auspices of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from its Portuguese acronym), reopens today (11 December). During the reopening ceremony, “Moments of Light with Kun Iam – Solo Exhibition of Cristina Rocha Leiria” was inaugurated, officiated by the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Leong Wai Man; the Deputy Director of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, Bai Bing; the Director of the Macao Museum of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Lou Ho Ian; member of the Cultural Development Consultative Committee, Ieng Weng Fat; and by the renowned Portuguese architect and sculptor Cristina Maria de Faria Rocha Leiria.

IC continuously enhances the cultural facilities under its auspices, reopening now the Kun Iam Ecumenical Centre after the completion of its renovation works. The Centre has been built into a multi-functional cultural tourism space featuring exhibitions and shops selling cultural and creative products, snacks and takeaway refreshments, facilitating the development of cultural tourism in the community and diversifying the public’s cultural experiences.

In order to allow the public to have a better understanding of the Kun Iam Ecumenical Centre, IC invited renowned Portuguese architect and sculptor, designer of the Centre, to organize “Moments of Light with Kun Iam – Solo Exhibition of Cristina Rocha Leiria”, displaying sculptures of the Kun Iam statue and relevant works and inviting the public to appreciate its transcendental beauty through the texture and the contours of materials such as jade, crystal, wood, and brushed steel through the interaction of the light and the sculptures. Pictures and video portraying the construction process of the Kun Iam Ecumenical Centre are displayed in the exhibition, showcasing the public the planning, construction and inauguration of facility as a witness of the friendship between China and Portugal.

In addition, it will be possible to acquire IC’s books and souvenirs and local cultural and creative products at the ground floor of the Centre, besides snacks and takeaway refreshments, and for tourists and residents to obtain information on local tourist attractions and cultural activities, so as to fully utilise the space of the Centre to promote cultural tourism. A total of 10 Macao’s cultural and creative brands were shortlisted through an open call to sell their products on consignment, which include souvenirs and daily necessities inspired in Macao cultural elements.

“Moments of Light with Kun Iam – Solo Exhibition of Cristina Rocha Leiria” is open until 13 March 2025. Admission is free and open to the general public. The Kun Iam Ecumenical Centre is open daily from 10am to 6pm, including on public holidays, and is closed on Fridays.