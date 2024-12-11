HENSLEY & KRUEGER, PLLC NAMES CAMILLE TANKERSLEY PARTNER

Camille Tankersley Cory Krueger

Camille’s legal expertise and knack for tackling the toughest cases make her a perfect addition to our Firm.” — Cory Krueger

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The law firm of Hensley & Krueger, PLLC is delighted to announce that Camille Tankersley has been named partner. Tankersley has spent 26 years protecting her clients’ interests through civil and probate litigation as well as estate planning.Her passion for law began in second grade and took her on a path from Midland, Texas, to the courtroom. After earning her degree in Government with a minor in Psychology from the University of Texas at Austin in 1994, Tankersley pursued her law degree at South Texas College of Law, graduating in 1997. During law school, she honed her advocacy skills through mock trial competitions, the mediation clinic, and summer study abroad programs in Greece and Hawaii.Tankersley has successfully handled cases in personal injury, landlord/tenant disputes, probate, and negligence, as well as corporate and individual matters involving real estate transactions, construction, DTPA, and breach of contract. Her experience extends to over 150 mediated cases and more than 200 arbitrated cases, where her skills as a Texas Qualified Mediator and Texas Comptroller Arbitrator have been invaluable.At Hensley & Krueger, Tankersley will continue her focus on probate litigation and estate planning. She is admitted to practice law in Texas and before the U.S. District Courts for all four Texas districts and the U.S. Tax Court.“Camille’s legal expertise and knack for tackling the toughest cases make her a perfect addition to our Firm. Being our first female partner is an exciting milestone for our Firm, and it’s a reflection of the trust and respect she has earned from her clients. We are thrilled to have her step into this leadership role,” Cory Krueger , Founding Partner of Hensley & Krueger said.Tankersley’s professional affiliations include the Houston Bar Association, Texas Bar College, and the Texas Probate Law American Inn of Court. Among her representative successes, she secured a jury verdict in a contested will case in Brazoria County and achieved numerous favorable outcomes through dispositive motions.About Hensley & Krueger, PLLCHensley & Krueger, PLLC is a Houston-based law firm committed to delivering personalized legal solutions in probate litigation, trust and fiduciary litigation and administration, estate planning, and civil litigation. With a team of experienced attorneys, the Firm prides itself on its dedication to client success and integrity. For more information, please visit probatetexaslawyers.com.DISCLAIMER: In some jurisdictions this press release may be considered attorney advertisement.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.