Texas Church Sued for Hiring Convicted Sex Offender Who Allegedly Assaulted 4-Year-Old Child

A church in Round Rock, Texas has been sued for gross negligence after hiring a convicted sex offender who allegedly sexually assaulted a four-year-old child.

A convicted child sex offender was placed in a position of authority at a church—a place that is supposed to be safe” — Drew Bivona

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cause No. 25-0481-C480A lawsuit has been filed against Oasis Church in Round Rock, Texas, alleging gross negligence in hiring and employing a convicted sex offender who sexually assaulted a four-year-old child on church premises. The lawsuit , filed by Christine Kramer on behalf of her 4-year-old son accuses Round Rock Chapel, Inc. d/b/a Oasis Church of knowingly hiring Joshua Caleb Tatroe, a registered sex offender who was previously convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by contact in 2011. Despite his criminal history, Tatroe was given a position as a security officer at the church, where he allegedly used his role to groom and sexually abuse Kramer’s son.According to the complaint, in August 2023, church staff instructed Tatroe to escort Kramer’s son. Later that evening, the child allegedly disclosed that Tatroe engaged in disturbing and inappropriate sexual contact with him, resulting in physical injuries and severe emotional trauma. The child was later examined by his pediatrician, who observed visible injuries.“This is a devastating failure of trust,” Houston-based attorney Drew Bivona , who represents the Kramer family, said. “A convicted child sex offender was placed in a position of authority at a church—a place that is supposed to be safe. Oasis Church had every opportunity to protect this child but instead allowed a predator to have direct access to him.”The lawsuit claims that Oasis Church failed to conduct a proper background check, failed to monitor Tatroe’s actions, and ignored multiple warning signs of inappropriate behavior. It also alleges that church leaders failed to assist law enforcement or notify other parents of the potential risk to their children.The plaintiffs are seeking over $1 million in damages for the severe physical, emotional, and psychological trauma inflicted on the child due to the church’s gross negligence and failure to act.“The trauma this child has endured is profound. He now suffers from severe anxiety, regression in potty training, and an intense fear of adults. This was entirely preventable had Oasis Church taken its duty to protect children seriously,” Bivona said.The lawsuit, filed in Williamson County, Texas, seeks to hold Oasis Church legally accountable for its reckless hiring practices and failure to protect vulnerable children. The plaintiffs are also demanding policy changes to prevent similar incidents in the future.

