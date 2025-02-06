Lever & Ecker, PLLC secures $12.2M verdict for construction worker injured in preventable fall

The jury rightly saw through the defendant’s attempts to deny liability, ultimately awarding our client the compensation he deserves and 100 percent justice for what he has endured.” — Daniel G. Ecker, partner at Lever & Ecker, PLLC

WHITE PLAINS, NY, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Index No: 61185/2019 Lever & Ecker, PLLC is proud to announce a $12.2 million jury verdict secured in a construction/labor law case in Westchester County. The verdict was awarded to the firm’s client, Luis Guayara, who sustained traumatic, life-altering neck and back injuries after falling from a ladder while performing construction work in Westchester.“The jury rightly saw through the defendant’s attempts to deny liability, ultimately awarding our client the compensation he deserves and 100 percent justice for what he has endured,” Daniel G. Ecker, partner at Lever & Ecker, PLLC said.The case, Luis Guayara v. Honey Do Men Gutters, Inc., stemmed from a March 30, 2017 accident in which Mr. Guayara, employed by a subcontractor, Tigers Handymen, fell approximately 18 feet while working on a roof and gutter repair project. The fall resulted in a burst fracture and other severe injuries to his spine, requiring multiple surgeries, including cervical, thoracic, and lumbar fusion procedures. These injuries left him permanently disabled and unable to return to work.Despite Mr. Guayara’s devastating injuries, the defendant refused to negotiate a reasonable settlement, leaving Lever & Ecker no choice but to proceed to trial. A Westchester County jury found Honey Do Men Gutters, Inc. 100% liable under the New York Labor Law due to its failure to provide a safe working environment. Evidence presented at trial showed that Honey Do Men allowed a dangerous condition to exist at the worksite and failed to provide proper safeguards, exposing Mr. Guayara to unreasonable risks while performing his job. The unsafe conditions, including the lack of adequate equipment and gravity-related protections, directly caused the ladder fall that resulted in Mr. Guayara’s devastating injuries.At the damages phase of the trial, the jury awarded Mr. Guayara $12,170,294.11, composed of:$5 million for past pain and suffering$5 million for future pain and suffering$472,242.01 for past medical expenses$1,495,000 for future medical expenses$203,052.10 for past lost incomeLever & Ecker continues to hold negligent parties accountable in construction accidents and for Labor Law violations, ensuring their clients receive the best possible outcomes.About Lever & Ecker, PLLCLever & Ecker, PLLC is a New York-based personal injury law firm dedicated to fighting for individuals who have suffered serious injuries due to negligence. With a proven track record of securing substantial verdicts and settlements, the firm provides compassionate and aggressive representation to achieve justice for their clients. Visit leverecker.com for more information.

