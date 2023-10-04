Submit Release
Test Triangle announced as Freshworks' first Official Partner in Ireland

Test Triangle, the IT global specialist service provider was announced today as Freshworks' first official partner and re-seller in Ireland.

Our partnership with Freshworks will bring our clients unsurpassed, additional value. Being recognised as Ireland’s sole partner reflects our understanding of the cloud-based service landscape.”
— Praveen Madire
DUBLIN, CO.DUBLIN, IRELAND, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Test Triangle, the IT global specialist service provider was announced today as Freshworks' first official partner and re-seller in Ireland. Test Triangle’s highly skilled team welcomes yet another successful partnership this year to add to their past successful alliances.

Test Triangle’s partnership status with Freshworks helps us to implement and customise Freshworks solutions
which includes FreshChat, FreshDesk, FreshTeam, FreshService, FreshSales, FreshMarkerter etc.

Gartner recognises Freshworks as a ‘Challenger for FreshService’ in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for IT Service Management Platforms. We hope our partnership with Freshworks helps our customers to leverage the Freshworks solutions to implement internal & external service desk functionality and optimise their customer service suite.

With over 15 years of successful engagements, Test Triangle’s highly qualified and professional development
teams have addressed all development lifecycles and are well-positioned to establish working relationships
with new organisations. Overall, we look forward to opportunities with new companies to prove ourselves as a
dedicated and creative IT partner.

“Our partnership with Freshworks will bring our clients unsurpassed, additional value. Being recognised as
Ireland’s sole partner reflects our understanding of the cloud-based service landscape—this has always been at the forefront of Test Triangle’s mission with its service” Test Triangle’s Chief Executive Officer, Praveen Madire.

For more information visit www.testtriangle.com or follow our social media pages.

Media Contact:
Paul Guy, paul_guy@testtriangle.com

Paul Guy
Test Triangle LTD
+353 879132512
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

