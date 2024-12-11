HENSLEY & KRUEGER, PLLC ANNOUNCES RICHARD S. MURAD AS PARTNER

Richard S. Murad Cory Krueger

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hensley & Krueger, PLLC is proud to announce that Richard S. Murad has been named partner at the Firm. He has been a member of the Hensley & Krueger team since 2018 and brings a unique background in law, international affairs, and public service. His practice areas are probate administration and litigation, will contests, fiduciary and trust litigation and administration, real estate and commercial transactions. Murad’s legal career is built on a foundation of service, both to the nation and to the community.After serving five years in the United States Marine Corps, where he safeguarded U.S. embassies in Oslo, Norway, and Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Murad earned undergraduate degrees in History and Russian Studies from the University of Houston. His government service continued with the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration, where he worked in Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, further honing his international expertise.In addition to his work at the Firm, Murad serves the legal community as President of the Fort Bend County Bar Association (2025) and as a member of the Texas Probate Law American Inn of Court and the Texas Bar College. He is also a dedicated attorney ad litem in Harris and Fort Bend Counties and has taken court appointments as an estate administrator in contested matters.“Richard’s leadership, focus on his clients, and broad legal experience make him a fantastic addition to our team. His contributions to the legal field and the community reflect our Firm’s pursuit of excellence in our work,” Cory Krueger , Founding Partner of Hensley & Krueger, said.Murad holds a law degree from Texas Tech University School of Law and a Master’s Certificate in Advanced International Affairs from Texas A&M’s Bush School of Government & Public Service. His representative cases include securing a jury verdict in a contested will case in Brazoria County, among other significant legal victories.For more information about Hensley & Krueger or Richard S. Murad, please visit probatetexaslawyers.com.About Hensley & Krueger:Hensley & Krueger is based in Houston, Texas, and has a 50-year track record of success in will disputes. The Firm’s practice areas include probate litigation and administration, will contests, trust and fiduciary litigation and administration, real estate, and commercial transactions. The Firm stands out in the industry by offering will contest representation on a contingency basis, evaluated on a case-by-case basis.DISCLAIMER: In some jurisdictions this press release may be considered attorney advertisement.

