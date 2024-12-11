Forecasting the Global Lithotripsy Devices Market Growth at 4.32% CAGR till 2030, DelveInsight Report

Lithotripsy Devices Market

The key Lithotripsy Devices companies in the market include - Boston Scientific Corporation, Walz Elektronik GmbH, Lumenis, DirexGroup, Medispec Ltd, and others

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per DelveInsight’s assessment, The lithotripsy devices market is expected to grow steadily from 2024 to 2030, driven by the increasing prevalence of kidney stones, technological advancements in device capabilities, and rising healthcare awareness. This market insight explores key trends, competitive dynamics, and forecasts the market's growth potential through 2030.

DelveInsight's “Lithotripsy Devices Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast-2030” report provides the current and forecast market outlook, forthcoming device innovation, challenges, market drivers and barriers. The report also covers the major emerging products and key Lithotripsy Devices companies actively working in the market.

Lithotripsy Devices Overview

Lithotripsy devices are medical instruments used to break down kidney stones, gallstones, or other calcified structures into smaller fragments, allowing them to pass naturally or be removed more easily. These devices use various energy sources such as shock waves, lasers, or ultrasound to target and fragment stones without invasive surgery.

Lithotripsy Devices Market Insights

The lithotripsy devices market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of urolithiasis, advancements in product technology, a higher risk of end-stage renal failure, and growing awareness of the procedure. These factors are expected to boost the demand for lithotripsy devices during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.

DelveInsight Analysis: The lithotripsy devices market was valued at USD 1.39 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.32% from 2024 to 2030, reaching USD 1.78 billion by 2030.

Recent Developments in the Lithotripsy Devices Market Report

• In September 2022, BDA Partners announced that its client, Advanced MedTech Holdings ("AMTH"), a subsidiary of Temasek, has acquired a majority stake in Shenzhen Wikkon Precision Instruments ("WIKKON"), the leading company in China’s urology and shock wave therapy device market.

• In March 2021, Boston Scientific acquired Lumenis in a $1.07 billion transaction, enhancing its product portfolio in the lithotripsy devices market. This acquisition is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the global lithotripsy devices market.

Key Players in the Lithotripsy Devices Market

Some of the key market players operating in the Lithotripsy Devices market include- Boston Scientific Corporation, Walz Elektronik GmbH, Lumenis, DirexGroup, Medispec Ltd, Richard Wolf GmbH, Technomed Medical Systems, ELMED™ USA Medical Systems, SODY Medical Equipment Co. Ltd, NOVAMEDTEK, STORZ MEDICAL AG, Allengers, Dornier MedTech GmbH, MTS Medical UG, Electro Medical Systems (EMS), Apex-MediTech, Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc, Olympus Corporation, Shockwave Medical Inc, EDAP TMS, and others.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Lithotripsy Devices Market

According to estimates, North America is anticipated to lead the lithotripsy devices market in 2023 and maintain this dominance throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2030. This growth is driven by the rising prevalence of urolithiasis and the increasing burden of end-stage renal disease, highlighting the need for effective management solutions. Technological advancements, regulatory approvals, the strong market presence of key players, and ongoing investments in healthcare infrastructure and product innovation are expected to propel the market during this period.

Additionally, The increasing prevalence of stones forming in various organs of the body is driving the demand for lithotripsy procedures. These procedures involve using focused ultrasonic energy or shock waves, guided by fluoroscopy or ultrasound, to break large stones into smaller fragments that can pass through the urinary system. As stones occur in multiple body parts, the lithotripsy devices market is expected to experience significant growth. So, during the projected period, the market for Lithotripsy Devices is anticipated to continue expanding (2024-2030).

Scope of the Lithotripsy Devices Market Report

• Coverage: Global

• Study Period: 2021–2030

• Lithotripsy Devices Market Segmentation By Type: Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Devices, Intracorporeal Lithotripsy Devices, Others

• Lithotripsy Devices Market Segmentation By Application Type: Kidney Stones, Pancreatic Stones, Ureteral Stones, Others

• Lithotripsy Devices Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others

• Lithotripsy Devices Market Segmentation By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World

• Key Lithotripsy Devices Companies: Boston Scientific Corporation, Walz Elektronik GmbH, Lumenis, DirexGroup, Medispec Ltd, Richard Wolf GmbH, Technomed Medical Systems, ELMED™ USA Medical Systems, SODY Medical Equipment Co. Ltd, NOVAMEDTEK, STORZ MEDICAL AG, Allengers, Dornier MedTech GmbH, MTS Medical UG, Electro Medical Systems (EMS), Apex-MediTech, Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc, Olympus Corporation, Shockwave Medical Inc, EDAP TMS, and others

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

