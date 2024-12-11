Knee Osteoarthritis Market Anticipated to Expand Rapidly During 2024-2034, Says DelveInsight

Knee Osteoarthritis Market

The Knee Osteoarthritis Market Forecast-2034 report offers an in-depth understanding of the historical and forecasted epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Knee Osteoarthritis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Knee Osteoarthritis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Knee Osteoarthritis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Knee Osteoarthritis Market Report:

• The Knee Osteoarthritis market size was valued ~USD 14, 400 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

• In September 2024, Cytonics has announced the completion of patient enrollment in a Phase I clinical trial for CYT-108, which is being investigated as a potential disease-modifying therapy for knee osteoarthritis (OA). CYT-108 is a recombinant variant of the alpha-2-macroglobulin blood serum protease inhibitor.

• Among the 7MM, the US holds the largest market size for knee osteoarthritis (OA). This growth is driven by the emergence of new therapies, with the market size for knee OA estimated to be around USD 8,900 million in 2023.

• In May 2024, Organogenesis reported encouraging topline results from a Phase III randomized controlled trial assessing the safety and effectiveness of ReNu in managing symptoms of knee osteoarthritis.

• In 2023, the US recorded the highest number of prevalent cases, totaling approximately 18,499,200, followed by Japan.

• In the US, the age group of 70 years and older represented the highest number of cases in 2023, while the lowest number of cases was observed in the 18–39 age group.

• A study by Yokota et al. (2023) indicates that knee osteoarthritis is highly prevalent in Japan, affecting an estimated 25.3 million individuals over the age of 40, with around 8 million experiencing symptomatic cases.

• In 2023, there were approximately 97 million diagnosed cases of knee osteoarthritis in the 7MM. This number is expected to rise during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

• In 2023, within the EU4 and the UK, the highest proportion of age-specific knee osteoarthritis cases were observed in individuals aged 70 and above, followed by those in the 60-69 and 50-59 age groups.

• Key Knee Osteoarthritis Companies: Taiwan Liposome Company, Centrexion Therapeutics, Biosplice Therapeutic, Noven Pharmaceuticals, Kolon TissueGene, Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals, Organogenesis, BioSenic (Bone Therapeutics), Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., ICM Biotech Australia, Grünenthal GmbH, Akan Biosciences, LLC, GlaxoSmithKline, and others

• Key Knee Osteoarthritis Therapies: TLC599, CNTX-4975, Lorecivivint (SM04690), HP-5000, Invossa (TG-C), ZILOSUL (pentosan polysulfate sodium), ReNu (Amniotic Suspension Allograft), JTA-004, Resiniferatoxin, ICM-203, RTX-GRT7039, StroMel, GSK3858279, and others

• The Knee Osteoarthritis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Knee Osteoarthritis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Knee Osteoarthritis market dynamics.

Knee Osteoarthritis Overview

Knee osteoarthritis (OA) is a degenerative joint disease where the cartilage in the knee deteriorates over time, causing pain, stiffness, swelling, and reduced mobility. It is commonly associated with aging, injury, or overuse, leading to the wear and tear of the knee joint. Symptoms can range from mild discomfort to severe disability, often affecting daily activities.

Knee Osteoarthritis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Knee Osteoarthritis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Knee Osteoarthritis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalence of Knee Osteoarthritis

• Prevalent Cases of Knee Osteoarthritis by severity

• Gender-specific Prevalence of Knee Osteoarthritis

• Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Knee Osteoarthritis

Knee Osteoarthritis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Knee Osteoarthritis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Knee Osteoarthritis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Knee Osteoarthritis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Knee Osteoarthritis Therapies and Key Companies

• TLC599: Taiwan Liposome Company

• CNTX-4975: Centrexion Therapeutics

• Lorecivivint (SM04690): Biosplice Therapeutic

• HP-5000: Noven Pharmaceuticals

• Invossa (TG-C): Kolon TissueGene

• ZILOSUL (pentosan polysulfate sodium): Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals

• ReNu (Amniotic Suspension Allograft): Organogenesis

• JTA-004: BioSenic (Bone Therapeutics)

• Resiniferatoxin: Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

• ICM-203: ICM Biotech Australia

• RTX-GRT7039: Grünenthal GmbH

• StroMel: Akan Biosciences, LLC

• GSK3858279: GlaxoSmithKline

Knee Osteoarthritis Market Strengths

• New approaches to osteoarthritis therapy currently being investigated include attempts to identify disease-modifying osteoarthritis drugs, tissue engineering for reconstituting intact cartilage and joint tissues, and biomechanically active methods for reducing aberrant loading in osteoarthritis-involved joints.

• Single injection joint function enhancing hyaluronic acid formulation’s sales are steadily rising, and companies are looking to expand into new markets to increase their single injection product profit.

Knee Osteoarthritis Market Opportunities

• Disease-modifying osteoarthritis drugs (DMOADs) could offer new therapeutic targets to restore the quality and function of tissues affected by osteoarthritis.

• People eagerly await non-opioid options, and key players can target this lucrative market segment while others are developing therapies for the same.

Scope of the Knee Osteoarthritis Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Knee Osteoarthritis Companies: Taiwan Liposome Company, Centrexion Therapeutics, Biosplice Therapeutic, Noven Pharmaceuticals, Kolon TissueGene, Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals, Organogenesis, BioSenic (Bone Therapeutics), Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., ICM Biotech Australia, Grünenthal GmbH, Akan Biosciences, LLC, GlaxoSmithKline, and others

• Key Knee Osteoarthritis Therapies: TLC599, CNTX-4975, Lorecivivint (SM04690), HP-5000, Invossa (TG-C), ZILOSUL (pentosan polysulfate sodium), ReNu (Amniotic Suspension Allograft), JTA-004, Resiniferatoxin, ICM-203, RTX-GRT7039, StroMel, GSK3858279, and others

• Knee Osteoarthritis Therapeutic Assessment: Knee Osteoarthritis current marketed and Knee Osteoarthritis emerging therapies

• Knee Osteoarthritis Market Dynamics: Knee Osteoarthritis market drivers and Knee Osteoarthritis market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Knee Osteoarthritis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Knee Osteoarthritis Market Access and Reimbursement

