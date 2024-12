Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market to Reach US$ 2,399.32 Million, Globally, by 2034 at 17.4% CAGR

Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market

The growing drug detection and advancement globally is a prominent factor driving the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market.

The perspective permits researchers to envision and assess gene venture undisturbed, improving the comprehension of tissue heterogeneity and cellular interplay.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The spatial genomics & transcriptomics market forecast for 2034 is a specialized study of the industry with a specific concentration on the global market trend analysis.The spatial genomics & transcriptomics market is augmenting. The market is approximated to reach USD 2,399.32 million by 2034. It was valued at USD 483.64 million in 2024. It exhibited a CAGR of 17.4% from 2025 to 2034.๐–๐ก๐š๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐’๐ฉ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐š๐ฅ ๐†๐ž๐ง๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ & ๐“๐ซ๐š๐ง๐ฌ๐œ๐ซ๐ข๐ฉ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ?Genomics studies the genome overall. Transcriptomics investigates how DNA is formulated as proteins and other molecules. Epigenomics explores how the genome is altered, such as the DNA sequence does not alter, but the creature's visible features do. For instance, elephants' genomes portray varied epigenomic tempering as they mature, permitting approximates of an elephant's discrete age, albeit its DNA sequence stays similar throughout their life.๐ƒ๐จ๐ฐ๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ž ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐ƒ๐ ๐‚๐จ๐ฉ๐ฒ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ:Relevant gene formulation is essential for sustaining the physiology and biological operations. For instance, the endocrine system is capable of reacting to the indication from the nervous system through the hypothalamus and causing alterations in gene formulations that finally bring about control of several physiological procedures. Spatial transcriptomics amalgamates the conventional transcriptomic scrutiny with spatial details sanctioning the depiction of gene formulation at a single cell resolution, impacting the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market growth favorably.๐–๐ก๐จ ๐Œ๐š๐ค๐ž๐ฌ ๐’๐ฉ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐š๐ฅ ๐†๐ž๐ง๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ & ๐“๐ซ๐š๐ง๐ฌ๐œ๐ซ๐ข๐ฉ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ?โ€ข 10X Genomicsโ€ข Akoya Biosciences, Inc.โ€ข Bio-Rad Laboratoriesโ€ข Bio-Techne Corporationโ€ข BioSpyder Technologies Inc.โ€ข Cantata Bioโ€ข Danaher Corporationโ€ข Genomic Vision SAโ€ข Illuminaare some of the leading players in the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market. Spearheading market contenders are funding massively in research and development so as to augment their offerings which would help the market to grow even more.Some of the latest developments in the market are:โ€ข In May 2024, 10x Genomics initiated โ€œProtein Expression Assay & Visium CytAssist Geneโ€ commercially to improve the possibility of Visium CytAssist spatial analysis.โ€ข In May 2024, Akoya Biosciences, a spatial biology organization, shook hands with NeraCare to generate melanoma tests targeting outline skin cancer assays.๐–๐ก๐š๐ญโ€™๐ฌ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ฐ๐š๐ซ๐?๐“๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ข๐ฌ๐ž ๐ข๐ง ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ฎ๐ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ญ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง: The surging drug detection and advancement globally is pushing the market. Spatial genomics methodologies disclose how varied tissues react to drugs at the molecular level, assisting in forecasting productivity and aversion apparatus. This detail is crucial for maximizing drug advancement procedures. Thus, as drug detection and advancement prompts, the demand for spatial genomics & transcriptomics also surges.๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‚๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‚๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ซ: The growing existence of cancer is encouraging the market. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), over 35 million contemporary cancer cases are forecast in 2050, a 77% surge from the approximated 20 million cases in 2022. Cancer is excessively diversified, indicating that even within a solitary tumor, there can be a broad gamut of cell types with varied genetic and phenotypic features. This, in turn, is having a favorable impact on spatial genomics & transcriptomics market sales.๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ ๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐†๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐’๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ข๐ง๐ : The initiation of the fourth generation of sequencing is notably boosting the market. Fourth-generation sequencing technology has decreased the estimates of genomic analyses. More reasonable sequencing sanctions wider acquisition of spatial genomics and transcriptomics methodologies in both research and clinical surroundings, rendering it attainable for a broader gamut of studies, especially those concentrated on cancer and other intricate illnesses.๐–๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‹๐ž๐š๐๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก?๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š: North America accounted for the largest spatial genomics & transcriptomics market share. The region's robust growth is primarily due to notable funding in research and development, a progressive healthcare framework, and a robust concentration on individualized medicine.๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐š ๐๐š๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2025 to 2034. This can be attributed to nations such as China and India speedily progressing their potential in genomics and transcriptomics, reinforced by sizeable government enterprises targeted at improving healthcare and biotechnology.๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐š ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐œ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ญ ๐จ๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐๐ž๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ฌ๐ž:๐‡๐จ๐ฐ ๐ˆ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ƒ๐จ๐ง๐ž?By Technique Outlookโ€ข Spatial Genomicso Immunohistochemistry (IHC)o In Situ Hybridizationo Sequencing Techniqueso Microscopy-based RNA imagingo Other Spatial Genomics Techniquesโ€ข Spatial Transcriptomicso Immunohistochemistry (IHC)o In Situ Hybridizationo Sequencing Techniqueso Other Spatial Transcriptomics TechniquesBy Product Outlookโ€ข Instrumentsโ€ข Consumablesโ€ข SoftwareBy Application Outlookโ€ข Translational Researchโ€ข Drug Discovery and DevelopmentBy End User Outlookโ€ข Academic Research Institutesโ€ข Contract Research Organizationsโ€ข Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology CompaniesBy Region Outlookโ€ข North Americao USo Canadaโ€ข Europeo Germanyo Franceo UKo Italyo Spaino Netherlandso Russiao Rest of Europeโ€ข Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao Malaysiao South Koreao Indonesiao Australiao Rest of Asia Pacificโ€ข Middle East & Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo South Africao Rest of the Middle East & Africaโ€ข Latin Americao Mexicoo Brazilo Argentinao Rest of Latin America๐ˆ๐ง๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ž ๐ฆ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐š๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐๐ž๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ฌ๐ž:๐ ๐€๐๐ฌ:How much is the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market?The market size was valued at USD 483.64 million in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 2,399.32 million by 2034.What is the growth rate of the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market?The global market registers a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period.Which region held the largest market share?North America had the largest share of the global market in 2024.Which technique is expected to grow with a significant CAGR in the market?The spatial genomics segment is projected for significant growth in the global market.Browse PMR's Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market Report Coverage from Different Publications: Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Industry Expected to Reach USD 2,399.32 Million by 2034, Growing at a CAGR of 17.4%๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ฌ๐ž ๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ:Patient Support Technology Market:Personalized Medicine Biomarkers Market:Paracetamol IV Market:Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Treatment Market:Arthroscopy Market:๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐๐จ๐ฅ๐š๐ซ๐ข๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก & ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ , ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMRโ€™s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMRโ€™s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMRโ€™s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMRโ€™s customers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.