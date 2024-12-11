Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market to Reach US$ 2,399.32 Million, Globally, by 2034 at 17.4% CAGR

Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market

The growing drug detection and advancement globally is a prominent factor driving the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market.

The perspective permits researchers to envision and assess gene venture undisturbed, improving the comprehension of tissue heterogeneity and cellular interplay.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The spatial genomics & transcriptomics market forecast for 2034 is a specialized study of the industry with a specific concentration on the global market trend analysis.The spatial genomics & transcriptomics market is augmenting. The market is approximated to reach USD 2,399.32 million by 2034. It was valued at USD 483.64 million in 2024. It exhibited a CAGR of 17.4% from 2025 to 2034.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐒𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬 & 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬?Genomics studies the genome overall. Transcriptomics investigates how DNA is formulated as proteins and other molecules. Epigenomics explores how the genome is altered, such as the DNA sequence does not alter, but the creature's visible features do. For instance, elephants' genomes portray varied epigenomic tempering as they mature, permitting approximates of an elephant's discrete age, albeit its DNA sequence stays similar throughout their life.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:Relevant gene formulation is essential for sustaining the physiology and biological operations. For instance, the endocrine system is capable of reacting to the indication from the nervous system through the hypothalamus and causing alterations in gene formulations that finally bring about control of several physiological procedures. Spatial transcriptomics amalgamates the conventional transcriptomic scrutiny with spatial details sanctioning the depiction of gene formulation at a single cell resolution, impacting the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market growth favorably.𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐬 𝐒𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬 & 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬?• 10X Genomics• Akoya Biosciences, Inc.• Bio-Rad Laboratories• Bio-Techne Corporation• BioSpyder Technologies Inc.• Cantata Bio• Danaher Corporation• Genomic Vision SA• Illuminaare some of the leading players in the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market. Spearheading market contenders are funding massively in research and development so as to augment their offerings which would help the market to grow even more.Some of the latest developments in the market are:• In May 2024, 10x Genomics initiated “Protein Expression Assay & Visium CytAssist Gene” commercially to improve the possibility of Visium CytAssist spatial analysis.• In May 2024, Akoya Biosciences, a spatial biology organization, shook hands with NeraCare to generate melanoma tests targeting outline skin cancer assays.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭’𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝?𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: The surging drug detection and advancement globally is pushing the market. Spatial genomics methodologies disclose how varied tissues react to drugs at the molecular level, assisting in forecasting productivity and aversion apparatus. This detail is crucial for maximizing drug advancement procedures. Thus, as drug detection and advancement prompts, the demand for spatial genomics & transcriptomics also surges.𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫: The growing existence of cancer is encouraging the market. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), over 35 million contemporary cancer cases are forecast in 2050, a 77% surge from the approximated 20 million cases in 2022. Cancer is excessively diversified, indicating that even within a solitary tumor, there can be a broad gamut of cell types with varied genetic and phenotypic features. This, in turn, is having a favorable impact on spatial genomics & transcriptomics market sales.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐅𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠: The initiation of the fourth generation of sequencing is notably boosting the market. Fourth-generation sequencing technology has decreased the estimates of genomic analyses. More reasonable sequencing sanctions wider acquisition of spatial genomics and transcriptomics methodologies in both research and clinical surroundings, rendering it attainable for a broader gamut of studies, especially those concentrated on cancer and other intricate illnesses.𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡?𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚: North America accounted for the largest spatial genomics & transcriptomics market share. The region's robust growth is primarily due to notable funding in research and development, a progressive healthcare framework, and a robust concentration on individualized medicine.𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2025 to 2034. This can be attributed to nations such as China and India speedily progressing their potential in genomics and transcriptomics, reinforced by sizeable government enterprises targeted at improving healthcare and biotechnology.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐈𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐞?By Technique Outlook• Spatial Genomicso Immunohistochemistry (IHC)o In Situ Hybridizationo Sequencing Techniqueso Microscopy-based RNA imagingo Other Spatial Genomics Techniques• Spatial Transcriptomicso Immunohistochemistry (IHC)o In Situ Hybridizationo Sequencing Techniqueso Other Spatial Transcriptomics TechniquesBy Product Outlook• Instruments• Consumables• SoftwareBy Application Outlook• Translational Research• Drug Discovery and DevelopmentBy End User Outlook• Academic Research Institutes• Contract Research Organizations• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology CompaniesBy Region Outlook• North Americao USo Canada• Europeo Germanyo Franceo UKo Italyo Spaino Netherlandso Russiao Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao Malaysiao South Koreao Indonesiao Australiao Rest of Asia Pacific• Middle East & Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo South Africao Rest of the Middle East & Africa• Latin Americao Mexicoo Brazilo Argentinao Rest of Latin America𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:How much is the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market?The market size was valued at USD 483.64 million in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 2,399.32 million by 2034.What is the growth rate of the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market?The global market registers a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period.Which region held the largest market share?North America had the largest share of the global market in 2024.Which technique is expected to grow with a significant CAGR in the market?The spatial genomics segment is projected for significant growth in the global market.Browse PMR's Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market Report Coverage from Different Publications: Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Industry Expected to Reach USD 2,399.32 Million by 2034, Growing at a CAGR of 17.4%𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Patient Support Technology Market:Personalized Medicine Biomarkers Market:Paracetamol IV Market:Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Treatment Market:Arthroscopy Market:𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 & 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐈𝐧𝐜:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. 