Forecasting the Global Intraocular Lens Market Growth at 4.89% CAGR till 2030, DelveInsight Report

Intraocular Lens Market

The key Intraocular Lens companies include- Johnson & Johnson, HOYA GROUP, Alcon Inc, Tekia Inc, Excellent Hi-Care Pvt. Ltd., Hanita Lenses and others.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to DelveInsight’s analysis, the Intraocular Lens Market is projected to experience significant growth by 2030, driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of cataracts, advancements in lens technologies, and the growing aging population globally. These elements are expected to fuel demand for advanced intraocular lens solutions.

Explore the future of healthcare innovation with our comprehensive Intraocular Lens Market Landscape. Stay ahead in the industry!

DelveInsight's “Intraocular Lens Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast-2030” report provides the current and forecast market outlook, forthcoming device innovation, challenges, market drivers and barriers. The report also covers the major emerging products and key Intraocular Lens companies actively working in the market.

Intraocular Lens Overview

An Intraocular Lens (IOL) is an artificial lens implanted in the eye to replace the natural lens removed during cataract surgery or to correct vision problems. Made from biocompatible materials, IOLs are designed to focus light onto the retina, improving vision.

Intraocular Lens Market Insights

The demand for intraocular lenses is growing rapidly, driven by the rising prevalence of eye diseases, increased government initiatives worldwide to address and treat blindness, advancements in IOL technology, and the expanding aging population more prone to ocular conditions. These factors are expected to boost product demand and fuel market growth from 2024 to 2030.

DelveInsight Analysis: The global intraocular lens market was valued at USD 3.85 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.89% from 2024 to 2030, reaching USD 5.13 billion by 2030.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the Intraocular Lens market, get a snapshot of the report Intraocular Lens Market Trends

https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/intraocular-lens-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=gpr

Recent Developments in the Intraocular Lens Market Report

• In October 2024, Bausch + Lomb Corporation, a prominent global eye health company dedicated to enhancing vision for improved quality of life, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the enVista® Envy™ full range of vision intraocular lens (IOL).

• In September 2021, At ZEISS Innovation Week, ZEISS Medical Technology unveiled industry-first integrated solutions that add significant value to the ZEISS Medical Ecosystem. Among the new introductions is the ZEISS CT LUCIA 621* monofocal IOL, which incorporates the patented ZEISS Optic (ZO) Asphericity Concept. Its uniquely forgiving design ensures excellent visual outcomes across a wide range of patients and surgical scenarios.

• In February 2021, Johnson & Johnson Vision has received FDA approval for its next-generation monofocal intraocular lenses, Tecnis Eyhance™ and Tecnis Eyhance™ Toric II IOLs, designed for the treatment of cataract patients.

• In January 2021, Alcon Inc. has officially launched the AcrySof® IQ VivityTM IOL (Vivity) in the U.S., marking it as the first and only non-diffractive extended depth of focus intraocular lens (IOL) available commercially.

To read more about the latest highlights related to Intraocular Lens, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Intraocular Lens Market Forecast Report

Key Players in the Intraocular Lens Market

Some of the key market players operating in the Intraocular Lens market include- Johnson & Johnson, HOYA GROUP, Alcon Inc, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Bausch & Lomb, Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited, Eyekon Medical Inc, Lenstec, Inc, HumanOptics AG, STAAR Surgical Company, Aurolab, PhyIOL S.A., Care Group, Tekia Inc, Omni Lens Pvt Ltd, MORCHER® GmbH, Ophtec BV, SIFI S.p.A., Excellent Hi-Care Pvt. Ltd., Hanita Lenses and others.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Intraocular Lens Market

According to estimates, The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth in the intraocular lenses market, with a CAGR of 5.90%. Key factors driving this growth include the rising prevalence of ocular diseases, increased investments, and significant collaborative expansions by major players in the region. Additionally, growing healthcare awareness is contributing to the market's expansion in APAC.

Additionally, In addition to the factors mentioned, the intraocular lenses market experienced a period of slow growth due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The lockdowns imposed by governments worldwide to prevent the spread of the virus led to the suspension of many surgeries and outpatient consultations, including ophthalmology. Elective procedures were postponed as COVID-19 cases peaked, clinics were closed, and cataract surgeries decreased by about 50% compared to previous years, resulting in reduced demand for IOLs. However, the approval of COVID-19 vaccines and mass vaccination efforts have facilitated a recovery in the IOLs market, leading to a positive growth outlook during the forecast period. So, during the projected period, the market for Intraocular Lens is anticipated to continue expanding (2024-2030).

Which MedTech key players in the Intraocular Lens market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Intraocular Lens Manufacturer

Scope of the Intraocular Lens Market Report

• Coverage: Global

• Study Period: 2021–2030

• Intraocular Lens Market Segmentation By Type: Monofocal IOLs [Aspheric Monofocal IOLs and Spheric Monofocal IOLs], Premium IOLs [Multifocal IOLs, Accommodating IOLs, And Extended Depth-Of-Focus IOLs], and Others

• Intraocular Lens Market Segmentation By Material Type: Polymethyl Methacrylate, Hydrophobic Acrylic IOLs, Hydrophilic Acrylic IOLs, and Others

• Intraocular Lens Market Segmentation By End User: (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Ophthalmology Clinics

• Intraocular Lens Market Segmentation By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World

• Key Intraocular Lens Companies: Johnson & Johnson, HOYA GROUP, Alcon Inc, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Bausch & Lomb, Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited, Eyekon Medical Inc, Lenstec, Inc, HumanOptics AG, STAAR Surgical Company, Aurolab, PhyIOL S.A., Care Group, Tekia Inc, Omni Lens Pvt Ltd, MORCHER® GmbH, Ophtec BV, SIFI S.p.A., Excellent Hi-Care Pvt. Ltd., Hanita Lenses and others.

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Intraocular Lens Market Report Introduction

2 Intraocular Lens Market Executive summary

3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis

4 Intraocular Lens Market Key Factors Analysis

5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Intraocular Lens Market

7 Intraocular Lens Market Layout

8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies

9 Company and Product Profiles

10 Intraocular Lens Market Drivers

11. Intraocular Lens Market Barriers

12. Project Approach

13. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.