Forecasting the Global Intracranial Hemorrhage Devices Market Growth at 6.65% CAGR till 2030, DelveInsight Report

The key Intracranial Hemorrhage Devices companies in the market include - Medtronic, Stryker, InfraScan, Inc., MicroVention Inc, and others.

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the Intracranial Hemorrhage Devices Market is poised for significant growth, driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of brain disorders like strokes and aneurysms, a rising geriatric population, and advancements in technology, enhancing the adoption of innovative solutions for effective management of intracranial hemorrhages worldwide.

DelveInsight's “Intracranial Hemorrhage Devices Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast-2030” report provides the current and forecast market outlook, forthcoming device innovation, challenges, market drivers and barriers. The report also covers the major emerging products and key Intracranial Hemorrhage Devices companies actively working in the market.

Intracranial Hemorrhage Devices Overview

Intracranial Hemorrhage (ICH) devices are specialized medical tools used to manage bleeding within the skull, a condition that can result from trauma, ruptured blood vessels, or other medical emergencies. These devices aim to control bleeding, reduce intracranial pressure, and prevent further brain damage.

Intracranial Hemorrhage Devices Market Insights

The rising demand for intracranial hemorrhage (ICH) devices is mainly driven by an increase in brain disorders such as strokes and cerebral/brain aneurysms, a growing elderly population affected by such conditions, and a shift toward developing technologically advanced ICH devices. These factors are expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the ICH devices market during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.

DelveInsight Analysis: TThe global intracranial hemorrhage devices market size was valued at USD 1.59 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.65% from 2024 to 2030, reaching an estimated USD 2.35 billion by 2030.

Recent Developments in the Intracranial Hemorrhage Devices Market Report

• In February 2022, The FDA has expanded the indication for the Infrascanner, a handheld device used to detect traumatic supratentorial hematomas in adults, to now include pediatric patients aged 2 years and older.

• In May 2019, Stryker announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Premarket Approval (PMA) for its Neuroform Atlas Stent System.

Key Players in the Intracranial Hemorrhage Devices Market

Some of the key market players operating in the Intracranial Hemorrhage Devices market include- Medtronic, Stryker, InfraScan, Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Penumbra, Inc., Acandis GmbH, Cerenovus (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), MicroVention Inc. (Terumo Corporation), Invamed, B. Braun Melsungen AG, ClearMind Biomedical Inc., adeor medical AG, SCHINDLER Endoskopie Technologie, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Kaneka Medix Corporation, Hyperfine, General Electric Company, phenox GmbH, Perflow Medical Ltd., and others.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Intracranial Hemorrhage Devices Market

According to estimates, North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global intracranial hemorrhage (ICH) devices market. This growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of brain disorders such as strokes and cerebral/brain aneurysms, along with the rising incidence of intracranial hemorrhages in the region.

Additionally, The COVID-19 pandemic had an impact on the use of intracranial hemorrhage (ICH) devices, as intracerebral hemorrhage emerged as a rare but documented complication of the virus. Studies indicated that 0.9% to 23% of COVID-19 patients experienced brain strokes, often linked to the prothrombotic state caused by the infection. This condition leads to thicker or stickier blood, which can block brain blood vessels, cutting off circulation to specific areas and causing stroke symptoms. Consequently, the demand for ICH devices increased during the pandemic. So, during the projected period, the market for Intracranial Hemorrhage Devices is anticipated to continue expanding (2024-2030).

Scope of the Intracranial Hemorrhage Devices Market Report

• Coverage: Global

• Study Period: 2021–2030

• Intracranial Hemorrhage Devices Market Segmentation By Type: Diagnosis [Neuroendoscopes, CT, MRI, Others

• Intracranial Hemorrhage Devices Market Segmentation By Treatment Type: Embolization Devices, Intracranial Stents, Balloon Occlusion Devices, Neurothrombectomy Devices, Others

• Intracranial Hemorrhage Devices Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others

• Intracranial Hemorrhage Devices Market Segmentation By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World

• Key Intracranial Hemorrhage Devices Companies: Medtronic, Stryker, InfraScan, Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Penumbra, Inc., Acandis GmbH, Cerenovus (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), MicroVention Inc. (Terumo Corporation), Invamed, B. Braun Melsungen AG, ClearMind Biomedical Inc., adeor medical AG, SCHINDLER Endoskopie Technologie, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Kaneka Medix Corporation, Hyperfine, General Electric Company, phenox GmbH, Perflow Medical Ltd., and others

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

