Global Cardiac Marker Testing Market Set For 10.2% Growth, Reaching $9.35 Billion By 2028

Cardiac Marker Testing Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The cardiac marker testing market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $9.35 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%” — The Business Research Company

How Has the Cardiac Marker Testing Market Evolved in Recent Years?

The cardiac marker testing market size has experienced sweeping growth in recent years. The market grew from a robust $5.92 billion in 2023 to an expected $6.52 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10%. This expansion during the historical period is primarily credited to a surge in the aging population, the amplification of educational campaigns, a rise in healthcare awareness, the development of healthcare infrastructure, and increased patient population base.

What Does the Future Hold for the Cardiac Marker Testing Market?

The cardiac marker testing market is projected to burgeon in the coming years. The growth is anticipated to reach a remarkable $9.35 billion by 2028, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.2%. This explosion of growth during the forecast period is attributed to escalating incidences of cardiovascular diseases, the development of strategic collaborations and partnerships, an increase in research and development initiatives, favorable reimbursement policies, and a growing demand for point-of-care POC testing.

What Drives the Cardiac Marker Testing Market Growth?

The augury of cardiovascular diseases CVDs is a vital propellant for the expansion of the cardiac marker testing market. CVDs, a group of maladies affecting the heart and blood vessels, include conditions such as coronary artery disease, heart failure, and stroke. The burgeoning cases of CVDs are caused primarily due to unhealthy diets, lack of physical activity, tobacco use, the harmful use of alcohol, and air pollution. Cardiac marker testing is imperative for CVDs to accurately diagnose, assess severity, and monitor progression or response to treatment by detecting specific biomarkers released during myocardial injury. The American Heart Association, a US-based nonprofit organization, reported in January 2024 that the age-adjusted death rate from cardiovascular disease rose to 233.3 per 100,000, marking a 4.0% increase from 224.4 per 100,000 compared to 2023. Sudden cardiac arrest caused 20,114 deaths in the U.S. in 2021, thereby amplifying the need for cardiac marker testing.

Which Firms Are Paving the Way in the Cardiac Marker Testing Market?

Key contributors in the cardiac marker testing market encompass F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, Becton Dickinson and Company, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Tosoh Corporation, bioMérieux SA, Sysmex Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co. Ltd., Randox laboratories Ltd., Getein Biotech Inc., Fujirebio Inc., Mayo Clinic Laboratories, Kainos Medicine Inc., Alere Inc., Nano-Ditech Corporation, and 1Drop Diagnostics.

What are the Significant Trends Steering the Cardiac Marker Testing Market?

Many leading companies are concentrating on burgeoning technologically advanced products, such as cardiac assays, to offer valuable, precise information about heart health and function. These diagnostic tests measure specific biomarkers in the blood to evaluate heart function, diagnose cardiovascular diseases, or appraise the risk of heart-related conditions. For instance, Mindray, a China-based medical device company, launched the troponin I hs-cTnI and NT-proBNP cardiac biomarkers in October 2023.

What Are the Segmentations of the Cardiac Marker Testing Market?

The cardiac marker testing market segments include the following:

1 By Product: Reagents And Kits, Instruments

2 By Biomarker Type: Troponin I And T, Creatine Kinase-MB CK-MB, Natriuretic Peptide, Myoglobin, High-Sensitivity C-Reactive Protein, Other Cardiac Biomarkers

3 By Application: Laboratory Testing Facilities, Point-Of-Care Testing Facilities, Academic Institutions

How Is the Cardiac Marker Testing Market Geographically Distributed?

North America dominated the cardiac marker testing market in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is predicted to emerge as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The geographical distribution in the report includes Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

