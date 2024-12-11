flynas Celebrates The Inauguration of Direct Flights Between Madinah and Sphinx Airport in Cairo

MED-SPX Inauguration 1 MED-SPX Inauguration 2 flynas logo

An inaugural flight ceremony at Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport was attended by flynas and Tibah Airports Operation Company representatives.

Three weekly flights will be operated on the new route on Sunday, Wednesday, and Friday to further expand the flynas flight network served from its newest operations base at Madinah Airport.” — flynas

RIYADH, AL-RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- flynas , the leading low-cost airline in the world and the best LCC in the Middle East, celebrated the inauguration of three weekly direct flights between Prince Muhammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah and Sphinx Airport in Cairo on Wednesday, December 11, adding one more route to its flight network connecting the two countries, within Flynas's growth and expansion plan and in parallel with the national goals in the aviation sector.The inaugural flight ceremony at Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah was attended by representatives from flynas and Tibah Airports Operation Company, which operates Madinah Airport. Passengers were welcomed to the inaugural flight with giveaways.Three weekly flights will be operated on the new route on Sunday, Wednesday, and Friday to further expand the flynas flight network served from its newest operations base at Madinah Airport, in line with the flynas expansion strategy, launched under the title “We Connect the World to the Kingdom,” in parallel with the objectives of the National Civil Aviation Strategy to enable national air carriers to contribute to connecting KSA with 250 international destinations and to accommodate 330 million passengers and to host 150 million tourists yearly by 2030, and the objectives of the Pilgrims Experience Program (PEP) to facilitate access to the Two Holy Mosques.flynas connects the Arab Republic of Egypt to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with more than 120 weekly direct flights from 5 Saudi cities, namely Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Madinah, and Al-Ula, to Cairo, Sohag, Sharm El-Sheikh, Hurghada, and El Alamein. The Egyptian capital of Cairo is connected to the Kingdom with flynas direct flights to both Cairo International Airport and Sphinx International Airport, which is now served with direct flights from Riyadh, Jeddah, and Madinah.flynas connects more than 70 domestic and international destinations with more than 1500 weekly flights and has flown more than 80 million passengers since its launch in 2007, with the aim to reach 165 domestic and international destinations, in line with the objectives of the Vision 2030.

